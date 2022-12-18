Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Paris trial postponed for suspected World Cup hooligans

A Paris court on Saturday postponed the trial of seven men linked to the far-right who are suspected of having planned to attack Morocco fans after their World Cup semi-final with France.

Published: 18 December 2022 09:06 CET
A football fan, sitting on a lamp post next to the Arc de Triomphe, celebrates after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees
A football fan, sitting on a lamp post next to the Arc de Triomphe, celebrates after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. Photo: Thibaud MORITZ / AFP

Police arrested the men along with dozens of others at a bar in the capital’s 17 arrondissement on Wednesday evening after the match, which France won 2-0.

While the others arrested were released without charge, a police source said they suspected the seven — all in their early- to mid-20s — had been heading to the Champs Elysees to confront Morocco fans there.

They include Marc de Caqueray-Valmenier, 24, suspected of having been the leader of the extreme-right Zouaves Paris group, which was banned in January.

The prosecution said they suspected him of having organised the gathering at the bar with a call for people to meet there “to defend the flag against the Moroccans”.

All the defendants were released on bail pending their next court hearing, set for January 13.

Around 115 people were arrested in Paris after Wednesday’s Morocco game, and clashes took place last Saturday after France’s quarter-final victory over England. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police were out in force Saturday, for the third-place run-off game between Morocco and Croatia, which Croatia won 2-1.

Around 14,000 police officers will be on duty across France on Sunday to guarantee security as France take on Argentina in the World Cup final.

READ ALSO: 14,000 police and extra monitoring of French far-right groups for World Cup final

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

French police arrested over cocaine swapped with plaster

Two members of Paris's elite anti-drugs brigade, including an officer, have been arrested on charges they stole cocaine seized in busts and replaced it with powdered plaster, a judicial source said on Friday.

Published: 16 December 2022 13:48 CET
French police arrested over cocaine swapped with plaster

The officers were detained on Thursday after being taken in for questioning earlier this week, following an investigation launched in August 2021.

The ploy was discovered when a judge overseeing a trafficking investigation ordered a follow-up analysis of the seized cocaine, which showed that it was in fact white plaster powder, a common building material.

Details on how much cocaine was taken were not disclosed.

The theft recalled another officer plundering 48.5 kilogrammes of cocaine from the high-security storeroom at the historic Paris police headquarters — the 36 Quai des Orfevres made famous by the Maigret books by Belgian writer Georges Simenon.

Jonathan Guyot was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2017 after he was caught on videotape walking off with heavy bags of the drug three years earlier.

He denied the charges but did not appeal the sentence, and the cocaine with a street value of around two million euros at the time was never found.

SHOW COMMENTS