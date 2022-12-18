Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

French growth to slow to 0.3 pct in 2023: central bank

French economic growth will slow considerably in 2023 due to the energy crisis and inflation, before bouncing back in 2024 and 2025, the central bank forecast on Saturday.

Published: 18 December 2022 08:59 CET
logo of the Banque de France on its building in Paris.
This file photo taken on May 18, 2016 shows the logo of the Banque de France on its building in Paris. The Banque de France announced on December 16, 2022 that growth was expected to slow to 0.3% in 2023. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

GDP growth will slow from 2.6 percent in 2022 to 0.3 percent in 2023, according to the Bank of France’s “most probable” macroeconomic scenario for the next three years.

The slowdown in growth will be followed by a 1.2-percent rebound in 2024.

That is lower than the 1.8 percent previously anticipated, because “the winter of 2023-24 could still be a bit complicated due to the energy crisis”, director-general Olivier Garnier said.

The rebound will continue in 2025, when growth is expected to reach 1.8 percent, the bank said.

The forecasts remain highly uncertain though.

This is because of extremely volatile energy prices, geopolitical tensions — particularly the war in Ukraine — and uncertainty as to the evolution of Covid-19 in China.

The Bank of France’s outlook is less optimistic than that of the government, which forecasts 2.7 percent growth in 2022 and 1.0 percent in 2023.

“We can’t rule out a recession but if there is one it will be limited and short-lived,” Garnier said.

Oil and gas prices are expected to fall back from the peaks seen this year but remain high and continue to feed inflation, as will food prices.

Prices will have risen 7.3 percent by the end of 2022.

Inflation will continue to rise in the first half of 2023 before dropping back to 4.0 percent by end-2023 and 2.0 percent at end-2024, the BdF said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

French businessman (briefly) overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest man

Tesla-owner Elon Musk briefly lost the top spot on Forbes' billionaire list on Wednesday to Bernard Arnault, whose family owns the world's leading luxury group, LVMH.

Published: 8 December 2022 11:25 CET
French businessman (briefly) overtakes Elon Musk as world's richest man

With US tech stocks sliding as interest rates and recession fears rise, Musk’s fortune briefly fell below that of the Arnault family.

But around 5.30pm, Musk was back on top at $184.9 billion, followed by Arnault and his family at $184.7 billion.

Indian businessman Gautam Adani was in third place at $134.8 billion, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in fourth at $111.3 billion.

Arnault had also topped the Forbes list for several hours in 2021.

His LVMH group, with includes dozens of brands including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Kenzo, has continued to post strong revenue and profit growth despite the latest global economic headwinds.

Musk’s fortune is primarily tied to the share price of Tesla, and the entrepreneur has been at the centre of controversy after having taken over Twitter in late October.

SHOW COMMENTS