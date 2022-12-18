Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time on Sunday.

Published: 18 December 2022 16:19 CET
Updated: 18 December 2022 18:04 CET
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe reacts after losing in the penalty shoot-out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

France had fought back from 2-0 down and 3-2 down in extra-time to make it 3-3 and take the game to penalties.

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Messi had given Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the first half before Angel Di Maria made it 2-0.

The Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates the second goal of his team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final

France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates the second goal of his team during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) jumps to fight for the ball with France’s defender #22 Theo Hernandez (R) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reached its climax at Doha’s 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with the eagerly anticipated final kicking off at 6:00 pm local time (1600 CET).

Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, succeeded in leading Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.

The prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team had aimed to become the first to win back-to-back World Cups since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

They may not have succeeded in that goal, but it was a personal achievement for Mbappe who became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England’s Sir Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final against Germany.

France’s players pose for a team photograph ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Argentina’s campaign in Qatar was boosted by the presence of tens of thousands of supporters who have flocked to each of the team’s matches.

At least 40,000 Argentina supporters are estimated to be in Doha.

The passionate presence of Argentina fans has been one of the features of this unusual World Cup, played for the first time outside of its traditional slot in the middle of year.

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff on Saturday, but the north Africans’ coach Walid Regragui predicted a team from Africa would win the World Cup in the next “15-20 years”.

The next World Cup in 2026 will be expanded to 48 teams and Africa will have nine guaranteed slots, up from five at present.

“With nine participants, we’re going to learn. In 15, 20 years, I’m sure an African team will win the World Cup because we’ll have learned,” said Regragui.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Paris trial postponed for suspected World Cup hooligans

A Paris court on Saturday postponed the trial of seven men linked to the far-right who are suspected of having planned to attack Morocco fans after their World Cup semi-final with France.

Published: 18 December 2022 09:06 CET
Paris trial postponed for suspected World Cup hooligans

Police arrested the men along with dozens of others at a bar in the capital’s 17 arrondissement on Wednesday evening after the match, which France won 2-0.

While the others arrested were released without charge, a police source said they suspected the seven — all in their early- to mid-20s — had been heading to the Champs Elysees to confront Morocco fans there.

They include Marc de Caqueray-Valmenier, 24, suspected of having been the leader of the extreme-right Zouaves Paris group, which was banned in January.

The prosecution said they suspected him of having organised the gathering at the bar with a call for people to meet there “to defend the flag against the Moroccans”.

All the defendants were released on bail pending their next court hearing, set for January 13.

Around 115 people were arrested in Paris after Wednesday’s Morocco game, and clashes took place last Saturday after France’s quarter-final victory over England. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police were out in force Saturday, for the third-place run-off game between Morocco and Croatia, which Croatia won 2-1.

Around 14,000 police officers will be on duty across France on Sunday to guarantee security as France take on Argentina in the World Cup final.

READ ALSO: 14,000 police and extra monitoring of French far-right groups for World Cup final

SHOW COMMENTS