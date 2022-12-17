Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Power on

It’s been brass monkey weather (as we say in northern England) this week, and there had been predictions that the fierce cold snap would lead to the Ecowatt app turning orange – indicating electricity shortages.

However despite the freezing temperatures, the app has remained a nice, calm green, indicating that all is well with the national grid.

Experts say that the combination of widely practised energy-saving techniques, three nuclear power plants coming back on stream after repairs and energy deliveries from European neighbours enabled the lights to stay on. It also means that power shortages or planned blackouts in the new year are now less likely, which is a relief all round.

Freaky festivities

Secular France enjoys Christmas and most towns put up lights and decorations (while a few indulge in that other seasonal tradition of putting up Christian cribs in public buildings in order to complain about secularism rules).

But the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye always likes to go a bit non-traditional – here’s their festive illuminations this year.

It's beginning to look a lot like psychedelic Christmas! Ho, ho, woah ! #TurnOnTuneInDropOut pic.twitter.com/arVUU99HEA — Chris O'Brien (@obrien) December 14, 2022

Football fans

I enjoyed these scenes of French president – and longtime football fan – Emmanuel Macron celebrating with the players in their dressing room after France’s World Cup semi final win over Morocco.

Emmanuel Macron est allé féliciter #LesBleus un à un dans le vestiaire ! 😍 (🎥 @beinsports_FR)pic.twitter.com/FtBbEOxVL6 — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) December 14, 2022

Let’s be honest, who among us would not use our position as president to score match tickets and then go and hang out with the players for the post-match party?

Macron also predicted that France will win the final against Argentina on Sunday – he’s had a 100 percent success rate in his Word Cup predictions so far, so let’s see if he’s right this time . . .

But of course there’s always a few people who can’t just enjoy a win. Such as Marion Maréchal, niece of Marine Le Pen, who complained that the French team isn’t “representative” enough, because it has too many people of “immigrant origin”.

I’d say that the traditional method of team selection – picking people who are the best at playing football – has worked out pretty well for France in this World Cup.

Talking France

We’re talking football in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast – along with the new face of rightwing politics, why there’s more to Brigitte Macron, why Paris cafés are battling laptops, why French pools are so strict about Speedos and what is happening with France’s foie gras industry. Plus, as ever, we share out tips for making life in France easier and more fun.

Listen on the link below, or download it HERE.

Bright idea of the week

This sign warns that urinating in public is not allowed, on pain of a €68 fine or ‘confiscation of the object’ . . .

Scary. I mean, the €68 fine would be enough to deter most people… pic.twitter.com/A4ztTsbEkf — Bill Tompson (@william_tompson) December 11, 2022

Now please excuse me while I email the Paris mairie to suggest adopting this policy immediately for those who insist in indulging in ‘pipi sauvage‘ (pissing in the street).

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.