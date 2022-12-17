Read news from:
Austria
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage

From sporting celebrations to keeping the lights on, via wacky Christmas decorations and apparent castration threats, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 17 December 2022 08:42 CET
Inside France: Dressing room parties, power cuts and pipi sauvage
French President Emmanuel Macron at the World Cup semi final in Qatar. Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Power on

It’s been brass monkey weather (as we say in northern England) this week, and there had been predictions that the fierce cold snap would lead to the Ecowatt app turning orange – indicating electricity shortages.

However despite the freezing temperatures, the app has remained a nice, calm green, indicating that all is well with the national grid.

Experts say that the combination of widely practised energy-saving techniques, three nuclear power plants coming back on stream after repairs and energy deliveries from European neighbours enabled the lights to stay on. It also means that power shortages or planned blackouts in the new year are now less likely, which is a relief all round.

Freaky festivities

Secular France enjoys Christmas and most towns put up lights and decorations (while a few indulge in that other seasonal tradition of putting up Christian cribs in public buildings in order to complain about secularism rules).

But the Paris suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye always likes to go a bit non-traditional – here’s their festive illuminations this year.

Football fans

I enjoyed these scenes of French president – and longtime football fan – Emmanuel Macron celebrating with the players in their dressing room after France’s World Cup semi final win over Morocco.

Let’s be honest, who among us would not use our position as president to score match tickets and then go and hang out with the players for the post-match party?

Macron also predicted that France will win the final against Argentina on Sunday – he’s had a 100 percent success rate in his Word Cup predictions so far, so let’s see if he’s right this time . . .  

But of course there’s always a few people who can’t just enjoy a win. Such as Marion Maréchal, niece of Marine Le Pen, who complained that the French team isn’t “representative” enough, because it has too many people of “immigrant origin”.

I’d say that the traditional method of team selection – picking people who are the best at playing football – has worked out pretty well for France in this World Cup. 

Talking France

We’re talking football in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast – along with the new face of rightwing politics, why there’s more to Brigitte Macron, why Paris cafés are battling laptops, why French pools are so strict about Speedos and what is happening with France’s foie gras industry. Plus, as ever, we share out tips for making life in France easier and more fun.

Listen on the link below, or download it HERE

Bright idea of the week 

This sign warns that urinating in public is not allowed, on pain of a €68 fine or ‘confiscation of the object’ . . .

Now please excuse me while I email the Paris mairie to suggest adopting this policy immediately for those who insist in indulging in ‘pipi sauvage‘ (pissing in the street). 

