Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

French minister urges firms with space to help homeless

A French minister on Saturday urged firms with unused office space to make some of it available to homeless people as the country endures a bitterly cold winter snap.

Published: 17 December 2022 14:36 CET
French minister urges firms with space to help homeless
A homeless person sleeps under a blanket on a bench in a public garden of Paris on December 6, 2022. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP

“I am appealing to bosses who have offices they are no longer using which could be swiftly made available to help the homeless,” Housing Minister Olivier Klein told France Inter radio.

Temperatures across much of the country have fallen several degrees below freezing at times over recent days.

Some associations estimate that more than 2,000 children are currently sleeping rough in France although Klein insisted the government had “mobilised” to respond to the issue.

He added it was “difficult to put a figure” on the extent of the problem.

Klein said firms with unoccupied office space could make some of it available, adding the state and charitable associations would manage their use to help people with nowhere to go.

On Monday, regional French authorities met to determine how to make unused public buildings available as emergency shelter to those without a roof over their heads.

Four regions, including the Ile de France region comprising Paris and its surroundings, launched a plan to that effect on Saturday.

Housing ministry spokespeople said similar efforts were being made in 53 departments of the country.

The Morts de la Rue (Street Deaths) association estimated at least 620 homeless people died across France last year.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Flights cancelled and traffic disrupted as icy weather hits northern France

Much of northern France was placed on "orange" alert on Wednesday as snow and ice caused travel delays across the region.

Published: 14 December 2022 09:41 CET
Flights cancelled and traffic disrupted as icy weather hits northern France

Some 33 French départements were placed on “orange” alert with snow and ice expected across much of northern France on Wednesday.

As the snowy weather moves east, 18 départements from the Paris region to Alsace will remain on alert for winter weather into Thursday.

Average accumulations of between two to five centimetres of snow were expected, though some places could receive up to five to ten centimetres. The difficult weather conditions led to flight cancellations at Paris airports, as well as “difficult road conditions” across northern France, according to traffic watchdog Bison Futé.

Traffic and roads

In terms of the roads, Anne Lavaud, the head of the accident prevention body “Prévention routière” told Franceinfo that motorists forced to use icy and snowy roads should “extend the safety distances” between vehicles and reduce speed. Lavaud also encouraged cyclists to opt for another mode of transport on Wednesday.

Bison Futé warned on its website that there was a “high risk of slippery roads” in the départements running from Brittany in the west to Alsace in the east, and according to Le Monde, the national road “118” – known for steep slopes and numerous curves – which links Les Ulis (Essonne) to the southwest of Paris was completely closed as of Tuesday night.

Some local authorities, like the prefecture of police for Île-de-France, encouraged workers to limit their travels on Wednesday and to work from home if possible.

In Calvados, Normandy local authorities asked residents to postpone [travel] as much as possible on Wednesday morning.

Several départements also limited school transport on Wednesday, and both Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France placed restrictions on the circulation of heavy goods vehicles on freeways.

Airports and flights

Paris airport authorities warned on Twitter on Wednesday that road access to both the Paris-Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports could “possibly” be disrupted on Wednesday. 

The Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, announced that approximately 25 percent of flights at Orly would be cancelled on Wednesday, and another 20 percent at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expects “air traffic [to] be severely disrupted for departures and arrivals at Paris airports,” and encouraged people to postpone their trips if possible.

Weather to continue into Thursday

Forecasters expect the ice and snow to continue into Thursday, particularly in the north-east corner of the country. 

The départements affected are Paris, Yvelines, Essonne, Val-d’Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Yonne, Aube, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vosges, Moselle, Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin.

The new orange alert for Thursday will come into effect at midnight and run until 6am on Thursday morning.

SHOW COMMENTS