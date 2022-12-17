Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

French artist publishes every Google search she ever did

When French artist Albertine Meunier discovered in 2006 that Google was storing her entire search history, she decided to retaliate in a unique and "very boring" way: publishing it all in a book.

Published: 17 December 2022 14:49 CET
French artist publishes every Google search she ever did
Meunier has already published three volumes of her Google searches, and has recently opened an exhibition in Paris in which she has papered the walls of her gallery with those searches. Photo: Pixabay.

“At that time, it was difficult to access your own data, so I had to copy and paste incessantly,” Meunier told AFP in her small gallery in central Paris.

Sixteen years later, things have changed and anyone can use Google’s TakeOut service to download their entire browsing history, which is stored on its servers, though it can take hours or even days to download it all.

Meunier has already published three volumes of her Google searches, and has recently opened an exhibition in Paris in which she has papered the walls of her gallery with those searches.

A digital artist and pioneer of using NFTs (digital certificates, often linked to online art), she is aware that the searches make for dull reading.

“It’s very, very boring,” she said. “Mainly because everyone’s life is pretty boring.”

But the project aims to draw attention to the vast reams of data being stored about each of us on the servers of tech giants — and which they use to make billions of dollars from advertisers.

“If everyone started releasing their data publicly, bit by bit, you could destroy the value that those companies are built on,” she said.

Meunier is an avid collector of NFTs, which had a boom in 2020 and 2021 but have seen their value collapse along with the price of cryptocurrencies in recent months.

The peak came in March 2021 when digital artist Beeple auctioned a work for $69.3 million, the third-highest figure in history for a living artist.

The NFT market saw a 77-percent drop in the third quarter of the year — a net loss of some $450 million, according to specialist site NonFungible.

That doesn’t bother Meunier. “The speculation only benefitted a certain class of artists,” she said.

Meunier still sees NFTs as a useful form of support for artists, especially since they allow them to receive a commission each time their work is resold — which has never been possible in the art market before.

According to NonFungible, however, resales were down 84 percent in the second quarter, and some platforms such as LooksRare said they would no longer insist on commissions to artists.

“The fall is noticeable, of course,” said Meunier. “But I continue collecting and advocating for them.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

French festival drops cartoonist amid threats after incest row

France's top comics festival said on Wednesday it is cancelling an appearance by an author criticised for depicting incest and sexualising children after threats of violence against him.

Published: 14 December 2022 13:25 CET
French festival drops cartoonist amid threats after incest row

The Angouleme International Comics Festival said it was “not possible” to go ahead with an appearance by Bastien Vives that “could pose such risks to an author and, potentially… to festival-goers,” adding that staff had also faced “intimidation”.

Vives, 38, has long been seen as a star of France’s much-loved graphic novel scene and was due to be honoured at the festival — one of the world’s leading comics events — in January.

But there have been protests and a petition opposing his inclusion, and Vives said he had received death threats online.

His stories about a childhood romance (“A Sister”), or a young woman’s sexual awakening (“The Blouse”) had erotic elements, but were widely considered moving and sophisticated.

But other works — most notably “Petit Paul” about a 10-year-old with oversized genitals — led to accusations that he was promoting paedophilia, despite its absurdist style.

“Petit Paul” was pulled from bookstores after an uproar in 2018, while other work has been criticised for normalising incest — a hot-button issue in France after some high-profile scandals.

Vives’s reputation has not been helped by previous comments that smack of deliberate provocation — “Incest excites me to death,” he told Madmoizelle magazine in 2017 — as well as malicious comments made online under a pseudonym attacking a woman cartoonist. 

He has denied claims that the pornographic elements in his work relate to his own desires.

“If it has to be said again, I’ll say it again: No, I’m not a paedophile and, no, it is not my fantasy. If you want to read my works honestly, you will easily realise that,” he told Le Parisien this week.

Despite the cancellation, the festival defended the author, saying it “considers that the work of Bastien Vives, as a whole, falls within the scope of freedom of expression and that it is up to the law to draw the boundaries in this area and the judiciary to enforce them.”

SHOW COMMENTS