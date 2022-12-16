Read news from:
What’s causing the crowding and delays on the Paris Metro?

Driver shortages, upgrade works and passenger behaviour have all been blamed for increasing delays and crowing on the Paris Metro.

Published: 16 December 2022 16:09 CET
(Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Complaints about infrequent trains, long delays and packed services are becoming more and more common among Paris commuters and images of crowded platforms and rammed carriages are a regular occurence on social media.

The capital’s public transport operator RATP acknowledged that there are fewer trains running that normal on many lines, leading to longer waits and crowded carriages.

A driver shortage is partially to blame for delays on the Paris Metro, officials have said.

Ongoing upgrade work, due to continue through the first quarter of 2023, and an increase in the number of incidents involving members of the public were also cited by RATP as reasons for Metro services failing to hit targets, to the frustration and mounting anger of regular users.

Journalists from Le Parisien recently conducted a three-day survey of services on all 14 lines of the Metro, monitoring services for 30 consecutive minutes, during morning and evening rush hour.

Their study revealed discrepancies between what Île-de-France Mobilités expects from RATP and the annoying on the platforms.

On one day in mid-December passengers waited an average of nearly four minutes between trains on line 8, when IDFM demands one every 2 minutes 20 seconds. On line 12, 4 minutes and 26 seconds separated the trains, more than the 2 minutes 50 on the books. 

Some passengers on line 12 had to let six trains pass before they could board and continue their journey, such was the overcrowding on the platform.

Contract expectations are not being met on the majority of lines, according to Le Parisien – and no improvement is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2023, RATP told the paper.

“The slightest incident, accident or slight delay on a line makes it impassable,” Marc Pélissier, president of the Association des usagers des transports en Île-de-France, said. “There comes a time when there are so many people [on the platform] that it becomes difficult to close the doors and the Metro’s downtime increases. This can cause discomfort and create new incidents.”

September’s punctuality figures for the Metro – the latest currently available – show that between eight and 16 percent of services on lines 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13 ran behind schedule.

IDFM’s director general Laurent Probst told AFP at the time: “It’s rare to have such low figures on several Metro lines.”

Punctuality and staffing issues on the Metro mirror long-standing problems on bus services in the region, as RATP struggles to recruit drivers.

‘Light disruption’ to planes and trains in France over Christmas

Despite several planned strikes, transport bosses say that most services will run as normal over the festive period, with the transport minister saying: "There will be trains, there will be planes".

Published: 15 December 2022 08:22 CET
Several unions have filed strike notices for this weekend – the traditional getaway weekend as schools finish for the holidays – and the Christmas and New Year weekends.

However train and airline companies say the disruption will be minimal and most services will run as normal.

“I’m fairly confident that there won’t be any major disruptions,” said transport minister Clément Beaune on France 2. “There will be trains, there will be planes”

December 16th/17th/18th

French schools finish for the holidays on Friday, so many families have plans to travel this weekend.

The Sud-Rail union has announced a nationwide strike while four unions have announced strike action in the south west.

SNCF said that “around 20” TGV trains would be cancelled on Friday, out of 700 scheduled to run that day, with a “normal or quasi normal” service on most routes.

The worst affected area will be the TGV Atlantic route to the south-west, where 9 out of 10 trains will run. The worst-affected route will be Paris-Bordeaux, which will see only around two thirds of normal services running.

A detailed strike timetable will be available 24 hours in advance.

December 24th/25th/26th and December 30th/31st/January 1st

Unions have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas and New Year weekends, and if this goes ahead it is likely to be more disruptive – a similar action earlier in December saw about two thirds of TGV and Intercité trains cancelled, although local TER and suburban trains ran as normal.

Talks are still ongoing and the group has until the end of Thursday to decide whether they will take action.

Flights 

Several unions representing cabin crew have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas period.

Air France cabin crew have filed a notice running from December 22nd to January 2nd, although talks are ongoing and an Air France spokesman said: “Air France plans to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations at this stage.”

Air Antilles, which flies between France and its overseas territories, has also called a strike from December 17th to 22nd, however Easyjet cabin crew have called off their strike after successful pay negotiations.

