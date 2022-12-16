Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Traffic, strikes and weather forecasts for the Christmas holidays in France

With most French schools finishing on Friday, here is what to expect for the first week of the Christmas holidays in France - from strikes to traffic forecasts, via festivals, markets and the possibility of a white Christmas.

Published: 16 December 2022 13:12 CET
People walk on a square in front of the Ferris wheel, in Lille, northern France (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

Schools break up

The Christmas/ New Year’s school vacations for 2022 officially start on Saturday, December 17th with most schools finishing up on Friday, December 16th across France. Schoolchildren will have 15 days off to enjoy the end of the year celebrations with their families.

Weather

After a cold week marked by snow and ice, forecasters predict below-freezing temperatures on Saturday, dropping to -10C in north-eastern France. In the south, temperatures are expected to be around zero. 

READ MORE: What to expect if you’re travelling to France in December

Forecasters with La Chaîne Météo will be “coldest day of the week” because temperatures will be 5C below the national seasonal average across the country. It will be largely dry with lows of -6C in Strasbourg in the north east and 6C in Toulouse.

Forecasters expect the rest of the week to see milder temperatures and from Monday, December 19th to Sunday, December 25th, Météo France predicts sporadic rainfall in the north, with the south remaining mostly dry. 

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be between 9C to 14C in the northern half of the country, in contrast to maximum temperatures of 17C in the south in Corsica and Biarritz. 

This means a white Christmas is unlikely in most of France, apart from parts of the Alps and Pyrenees. 

Power cuts

As France grapples with possible energy shortages this winter, power cuts still remain very unlikely before the new year, according to the network operators.

Despite freezing temperatures in the past week, the app “Ecowatt” which provides an energy forecast for France remained “green” – meaning, the electrical grid was not strained and consumption could “continue as normal.”

READ MORE: ‘Ecowatt’: How to use France’s new energy forecasting website and app

Experts believe that energy-saving techniques, along with three of France’s nuclear plants coming back on after repairs, in addition to energy deliveries from France’s European neighbours helped the lights stay on during the cold spell. 

The head of France’s electricity transmission network (RTE) told BFMTV that the network did not foresee any power cuts in France before the end of the year. 

Traffic

With most French schools breaking up for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays on Friday, many families plan to drive to their holiday locations this weekend.

According to the French traffic watchdog, Bison Futé, traffic (for departures) is expected to be heavier in the Paris region during the day of Friday, December 16th. The region has thus been placed on “orange” alert for traffic for Friday.

The traffic watchdog recommends leaving or crossing through the Paris region before 2pm on Friday.

Screenshot from bison futé of traffic predictions for Friday, December 16th

On the whole, traffic throughout the weekend is expected to remain “green” both for departures and returns. 

Ouest France warned that motorists should be aware of possible slowdowns in work zones due to Christmas shopping throughout the weekend. 

As for the rest of the week, traffic is expected to remain “green” for both departures and returns from Monday until Thursday. On Thursday, slowdowns are expected both for those entering and departing from the Paris region.

A screenshot of traffic predictions from bison futé for Thursday.

Then, on Friday, Bison Futé placed the Paris region on “red” alert for heavy traffic for departures. The rest of the country is expected to remain “green” for normal traffic conditions. 

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Friday

Planes and trains

Strikes have been announced on French train services running from December 16th to 18th, but they are not expected to cause widespread disruption across France. According to La Depeche, nearly nine out of 10 TGV trains will remain in circulation on Friday, and two out of three TGV trains will circulate between Paris and Bordeaux. 

As for the intercity lines, normal traffic is expected between Paris, Limoges and Toulouse, Toulouse and Hendaye, Paris and Clermont, Nantes and Lyon, Béziers and Clermont. 

On Saturday, only 20 TGV trains of 650 scheduled to be in circulation will be cancelled, and the TGV Atlantique between Paris and Bordeaux will be the most affected line.

In the Paris region, the TER and transilien lines may experience some disruptions, and French national rail service SNCF will provide precise details for what travellers can expect at 5pm on Friday.

As for later in the week, unions filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas weekend, from December 24th through 26th. If this goes ahead, it is likely to be more disruptive. 

If you are travelling to the UK industrial action could have an impact on your travel plans, with border guards going on strike starting Friday, December 23rd and rail workers striking from December 24th.

Air France cabin crew have filed a notice running from December 22nd to January 2nd, although talks are ongoing and an Air France spokesman said: “Air France plans to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations at this stage.”

You can keep up to date on strike action in France HERE.

READ MORE: How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

Events and Festivals

On Sunday, France will play Argentina in the World Cup final in Qatar, as the French team attempts the historic feat of two consecutive World Cup wins.

Back in France, the game is expected to be widely watched, so you can expect bars and restaurants to be busy on Sunday. The Interior Minister has also laid out plans for extra policing during the event.

READ MORE: 14,000 police and extra monitoring of French far-right groups for World Cup final

On Saturday – when Morocco take on Croatia for the third place spot – there will also be 12,800 extra police on duty while on Sunday there will be 14,000 extra officers.

Paris’ Champs-Elysées – the traditional gathering spot for joyful fans – will remain open, but on Sunday will be entirely pedestrianised.

There are plenty of fun Christmas and winter festivals during this time of year, including the famous Strasbourg and Colmar Christmas markets. You can find more information about the best festive events HERE.

