France and Morocco mend ties after visa spat

France and Morocco announced on Friday they were mending fences after months of tensions over visas, and said President Emmanuel Macron would visit the North African kingdom in early 2023.

Published: 16 December 2022 16:51 CET
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita shakes hands with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Rabat (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

Speaking in Rabat alongside her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said it was time to “write a new page together”.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since September 2021, when Paris halved its visa quota for Moroccans in retaliation for the kingdom’s alleged refusal to repatriate citizens living as irregular migrants in France.

The move sparked widespread public anger in Morocco and was labeled as “unjustified” by Rabat.

But Colonna said the countries had returned to “full consular cooperation” since Monday. 

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was expected to arrive in Morocco’s neighbour Algeria on Friday to discuss similar visa issues.

Macron and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI spoke by phone on Wednesday night after their countries’ dramatic World Cup semi final clash in Qatar which France won 2-0.

Asked about the spiky issue of the Western Sahara, the two ministers played down any tensions.

Morocco sees the desert region as part of its territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario movement seeks an independent state.

King Mohammed reiterated in August that “the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco views its international environment”, demanding that governments “clarify” their position on the subject.

But Colonna said Friday that the kingdom could “count on France’s backing”.

Bourita added that Morocco had “never seen France’s position (on the Western Sahara) as negative”.

CRIME

Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn defends Morocco residency amid French tax probe

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former IMF chief brought down by a sexual assault scandal, has insisted that he is now a resident of Morocco as French prosecutors investigate his tax obligations.

Published: 16 December 2022 08:48 CET
Strauss-Kahn was among hundreds of individuals identified in the so-called Pandora Papers, a probe by investigative journalists into money laundering and tax dodging, released in October 2021.

He was widely expected to run for the French presidency as a Socialist candidate when he was accused by a New York hotel maid of sexual assault in 2011, a case that was later dropped but exposed other assault allegations.

Since the former head of the International Monetary Fund’s fall from grace, he has done consulting work and speeches via his firm Parnasse International, based in a Morocco tax haven called Casablanca Finance City.

Prosecutors said late Wednesday they were investigating whether he is genuinely a resident of Morocco, where he grew up, or actually spends most of his time in France.

He was called in for questioning last June, a judicial source confirmed to AFP.

“I have made myself available to investigators and will continue to do so,” Strauss-Kahn said in a statement.

“Since 2013, I’ve live and conducted my business activity with a company duly registered, and I have a fiscal identification number,” he added.

In the wake of the Pandora Papers, the French news programme Cash Investigation revealed that Casablanca Finance City grants firms like Parnasse tax-free status for the first five years of business, then caps any tax at 8.75 percent.

It also noted that Strauss-Kahn created another firm, Parnasse Global, in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates, which for decades had no corporate taxes.

Both companies receive the speaking and consulting fees the former French politician now earns worldwide.

In November 2016, Strauss-Kahn was ordered to pay €75,000 in back taxes to Luxembourg, following the collapse of his Paris-listed Leyne Strauss-Kahn and Partners (LSK) investment firm.

The year before, he was acquitted after a trial in France for his alleged role in a prostitution ring.

