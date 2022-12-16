Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FOOD & DRINK

17 of the best French digestif drinks

At the end of a big, celebratory meal, the unwritten rule in France is that you help the food go down with a ‘digestif’ - here's a look at some of the best options (and yes, there are non-alcoholic digestifs).

Published: 16 December 2022 17:23 CET
17 of the best French digestif drinks
Photo: Paul Einerhand / Unsplash

Here’s the lowdown on a French gastronomic tradition you’ll probably want to get involved with…

What is a digestif?

A digestif is generally a drink taken at the end of a meal. It’s usually alcoholic and is supposed to help digestion.

When do you drink one? 

Usually at the end of a meal. Not every meal, obviously, but usually at the end of a large family feast, such as the big Christmas one. As well as its self-proclaimed health benefits – we’ll get to those – it’s also a nice way to round off a meal before the washing up begins. 

Anyone living in Normandy may wish, at this point, to talk about the trou normand. It’s the custom of drinking a small glass of Calvados between courses to aid digestion.

 Okay, then, does a post-prandial digestif really help digestion?

We cannot tell a lie: science says an alcoholic drink at the end of a meal is more likely to slow down digestion, rather than help the food go down. 

But if you’re prepared to defy the scientists, then here are some of our favourites;

The best alcoholic digestifs

French digestifs generally divide into three categories – variations on brandy, drinks with herbs (many of which were originally marketed as medicines before advertising standards authorities were a thing) and sweet fruit liqueurs.

Most of these are local products, so you’re more likely to see them if you’re in the area where they are made.

Cognac: produced in the south-west France town of the same name (where you can go and tour several of the town distilleries) this is brandy, made by distilling locally-made wine – Cognac is within the Bordeaux area. It’s a geographically protected name, so Cognac can only be made in the town and surrounding area.

Armagnac: similar to Cognac, this brandy produced in the Armagnac region in Gascony.

Marc: this word means both the grape pulp left after making wine and the spirit that is distilled from it. Most wine-making countries have a variation of this – in France it’s marc, in Italy grappa and orujo in Spain. It’s not aged in barrels like Cognac or Amagnac so it doesn’t get the dark colour and it’s a little rougher as a spirit. Almost all the wine-producing areas of France make this, so you’ll find marc d’Champagne, marc de Bourgogne, marc de Beaujolas etc.  

Calvados: a cider-brandy from Normandy, usually made from apples, but sometimes pears. Normandy is one of France’s biggest cider-producing areas, but Calvados is the answer if you want something a little stronger.

Lambig: a Breton liquor produced by distilling cider – Brittany’s answer to Normandy’s Calvados, basically (although the two areas are fierce rivals so we would suggest not pointing out that these drinks are pretty much identical).

Poire William: or Eau de vie de poire William, to give it its Sunday name is a liqueur distilled from a natural fermentation of Williams pears.

Eau de vie de veille prune: literally ‘old plum brandy’ this is a popular drink at any time of day with certain older Frenchmen, but is usually served after dinner. It comes from the Périgord area of south west France.

Benedictine: a herbal liqueur that is reputedly flavoured with 27 flowers, berries, herbs, roots, and spices. It was created in the 19th century by a Normandy wine merchant – don’t believe the story that it was developed by monks at the Benedictine Abbey of Fécamp in Normandy. That was shameless marketing…

Chartreuse: unlike Benedictine, this herbal liqueur – which comes in green and yellow versions – has been made by Carthusian monks since 1737. It’s popular in the mountainous eastern bits of France in

Absinthe: the notorious anise-flavoured with its additional plants and herbs comes from eastern France and Switzerland. It was outlawed in several countries in the 20th century, but don’t believe the line about it giving you hallucinations – that’s just propaganda from early anti-alcohol campaigners.

Génépi: also made in the Alps with a blend of herbs including wormwood. It’s slightly less strong though, so it never developed absinthe’s fearsome reputation.

Cointreau: the sweet orange-flavoured liqueur is a staple of the Cosmopolitan cocktail but is more traditionally served as a digéstif. It’s made in Saint-Barthélemy-d’Anjou in western France.

Mirabelle: this is a plum liqueur, made with plums from the Mirabelle tree. At only 15 percent it’s less strong than many other digéstifs, but very sweet. It comes for the Lorraine area of eastern France.

Amandine: another sweet one, Amendine is made with almond essence and peach, cherry, vanilla and caramel extracts. It comes from Provence in the south of France.

Whisky: yes, there are French whiskies – in fact, there are around 40 whisky distilleries in France right now.

What about a non-alcoholic digestif?

Not everyone drinks, and not everyone who drinks wants to at the end of a big meal. For some non-alcoholic options you could try one of these;

Seedlip offers a range of non-alcoholic spirits distilled from plants, citrus fruits, and spices.

Gimber’s organic drink, made with ginger, lemon and spices, may be your thing.

Tisane: what we would call a herbal tea or fruit tea is known as a tisane in France. They’re popular at any time of day, but they’re often offered as an after-dinner option because certain herbs such as peppermint or ginger are known to aid digestion.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FOOD & DRINK

How French caviar farmers are using tech to take on the Chinese

At the fish farm near Bordeaux, Christophe Baudoin is running an ultrasound device over the belly of a large sturgeon to check its eggs.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:26 CET
How French caviar farmers are using tech to take on the Chinese

“Caviar!” he shouts as the monitor shows the right sparkle around each little round ball.

“Over-mature!” comes the next shout, indicating the fish’s pregnancy cycle has gone too far and the eggs have softened — losing the crucial crunch. It will go back in the lake to await another cycle in two years.

For the company, Sturia, it’s an incredibly laborious process – they ultrasound some 20,000 fish a year for a total of 300 tonnes of caviar – but climate change has made it vital.

Many fish are coming out “over-mature”, in part because warmer waters have accelerated the pregnancy cycle.

For the guys standing in the water, scooping up the huge fish for inspection, the winter days when 10 centimetres of ice coated the lakes are not entirely missed.

But the change is still shocking.

“It’s been 10 years since we’ve seen any ice on these lakes,” said Baudoin.

One in five of the fish died in 2021 when water temperatures hit 30 degrees, five degrees above a sturgeon’s comfort zone.

“You might not know each one by name, but it’s never nice to pull out a dead fish — and of course the cost for the group is enormous,” said Sturia boss Laurent Dulau.

Fished to the brink of extinction in the wild — including the once-rich Russian and Iranian waters of the Caspian Sea — sturgeon now exist almost exclusively in farms, most of them in China.

Sturgeon were fished in France’s Gironde river for centuries, but their eggs were given to children, old people and pigs until Russian nobles fleeing the Communist revolution a century ago showed locals their potential.

It became a delicacy in Paris after Armenian emigrants Melkoum and Mouchegh Petrossian convinced the Ritz Hotel in Paris to serve caviar in the 1920s.

Farming only started in France in the 1990s, and since it takes up to a decade to raise a sturgeon, progress is painstaking.

Unable to compete with China on quantity, French producers focus on sustainable and healthy farming.

The ultrasound avoids unnecessary killing and Sturia sends the meat to be used for rillettes pate, the collagen-rich gonads for cosmetics, and the skin for leather and a specialist glue favoured by violin-makers.

Dulau said the focus on traceability and quality is rebuilding caviar’s image after the over-fishing crisis.

“The idea is to produce less, but produce better,” he said. “People will eat less because it’s a lot more expensive, but it will be so good that they’ll be satisfied.”

But Michel Berthommier, of nearby Caviar Perlita, is frustrated that “nine out of 10, maybe 10 out of 10” French restaurants still source from China. He blamed middle-men for preferring the mark-up on foreign eggs.

“It’s bizarre at a time when restaurants are always saying they source their products locally. We sell more to Singapore than restaurants 10 kilometres down the road,” he said.

But he said the transparency of French production will win over buyers.

“There used to be a mystery around how these fish were raised and harvested. We have opened our books on how our fish live, how they are fed and selected.

“We can’t be number one in production, but we can lead the way in creativity and science.”

SHOW COMMENTS