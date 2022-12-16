For members
17 of the best French digestif drinks
At the end of a big, celebratory meal, the unwritten rule in France is that you help the food go down with a ‘digestif’ - here's a look at some of the best options (and yes, there are non-alcoholic digestifs).
Published: 16 December 2022 17:23 CET
Photo: Paul Einerhand / Unsplash
How French caviar farmers are using tech to take on the Chinese
At the fish farm near Bordeaux, Christophe Baudoin is running an ultrasound device over the belly of a large sturgeon to check its eggs.
Published: 12 December 2022 12:26 CET
