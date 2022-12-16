14,000 police and extra monitoring of French far-right groups for World Cup final

The French team have advanced to the final in the men’s football tournament in Qatar and on Sunday will attempt the historic feat of two consecutive World Cup wins.

Back in France, the game is attracting huge interest and the Interior Minister has laid out plans for extra policing.

On Saturday – when Morocco take on Croatia for the third place spot – there will be 12,800 extra police on duty while on Sunday there will be 14,000 extra officers, said Gérald Darmanin.

Paris’ Champs-Elysées – the traditional gathering spot for joyful fans – will remain open, but on Sunday will be entirely pedestrianised.

The minister is also holding meetings with security chiefs to address the threat from far-right groups – during the France-Morocco semi finals around 40 far-right activists were arrested close to the Champs-Elysées, having apparently travelled to the area with weapons “for a punch-up”, while masked men shouted racist slurs at Morocco fans in Montpellier.

“It is a matter of a few dozen people but these people are dangerous and will be tracked by the Interior Ministry,” said Darmanin.

Paris police will release full details of the policing operation nearer the time, but it is very likely that certain junctions off the ring-road will be closed immediately after both matches, to avid cars flooding onto the Champs-Elysées.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area and on public transport and Metro stations close to the famous avenue could close.

Celebrations after the France v Morocco match largely passed off peacefully on Wednesday, with around 100 arrests in the capital and smaller squirmishes in Nice, Montpellier and Lyon. In Motpellier a teenage boy died after being hit by a car during the post-match celebrations.

Morocco take on Croatia at 4pm on Saturday, and the final is 4pm on Sunday.