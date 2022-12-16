Read news from:
POLICE

Five children among 10 killed in Lyon apartment block fire

Five children including a three-year-old were among 10 people killed when a fire broke out in a seven-storey apartment building in a suburb of the French city of Lyon, the government said on Friday.

Published: 16 December 2022 08:25 CET
Updated: 16 December 2022 10:07 CET
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers battle the blaze in Vaulx-en-Velin, near Lyon. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

Fourteen people were injured, including four who required emergency treatment, after the fire erupted in Vaulx-en-Velin in the northern outskirts of Lyon, in eastern France, the local authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in Paris before heading to the scene that 10 people were killed, including five children aged between three and 15.

“We do not know the cause of the fire and the investigation will be able to find out,” he said.

“It’s shocking and the toll is extremely heavy,” he said, adding he had already discussed what had happened with President Emmanuel Macron.

The fire has been put out, local authorities said, adding that the blaze erupted shortly after 3:00 am in Vaulx-en-Velin.

Two firefighters suffered light injuries while battling the blaze, which broke out on the ground floor of the building, they said.

‘Horrific’

Smoke as well as flames then surged upwards, putting all the residents of the building in danger.

“I heard people shouting ‘help, help, help, help us’,” said Assed Belal, a young resident of the neighbourhood who was there during the fire.

“There were people on the ground, others stuck on the balconies and the firefighters had difficulty in intervening because of the trees,” he told AFP.

He said his friends had told him they managed to catch a 10-year-old boy who was thrown from an upper floor by his mother to save his life.

“We all know each other, it’s really terrible, I don’t have the words,” he added.”

Nearly 170 firefighters had been deployed at the building.

“It was horrific,” said Mohamed, whose last name was not given, the cousin of a resident who managed to escape from the fourth floor to safety with his two children.

A large security cordon was set up in the area, a district that had been undergoing a process of substantial urban renewal.

The emergency services were busy on the scene with ambulances, trucks and flashing lights, according to an AFP photographer.

In the middle of the night and on one of the coldest nights of the winter, the rescue operation took place in “difficult conditions”, said Darmanin.

The area had often been the scene of social tensions in the Lyon suburbs, sometimes gritty areas in total contrast to the glitzy city centre which is a magnet for international gastro-tourism.

But the local authorities in the early 2000s launched a program worth €100 million to revamp it into a so-called “eco-district” to develop local shops and expand public transport.

POLICE

14,000 police and extra monitoring of French far-right groups for World Cup final

An extra 14,000 police will be on duty in France on Sunday as the French team takes on Argentina in the World Cup final and there will be extra monitoring of far-right groups after dozens of arrests during the semi-final match.

Published: 16 December 2022 12:17 CET
The French team have advanced to the final in the men’s football tournament in Qatar and on Sunday will attempt the historic feat of two consecutive World Cup wins.

Back in France, the game is attracting huge interest and the Interior Minister has laid out plans for extra policing.

On Saturday – when Morocco take on Croatia for the third place spot – there will be 12,800 extra police on duty while on Sunday there will be 14,000 extra officers, said Gérald Darmanin.

Paris’ Champs-Elysées – the traditional gathering spot for joyful fans – will remain open, but on Sunday will be entirely pedestrianised.

Allez putain! The French phrases you need to watch the 2022 World Cup final

The minister is also holding meetings with security chiefs to address the threat from far-right groups – during the France-Morocco semi finals around 40 far-right activists were arrested close to the Champs-Elysées, having apparently travelled to the area with weapons “for a punch-up”, while masked men shouted racist slurs at Morocco fans in Montpellier.

“It is a matter of a few dozen people but these people are dangerous and will be tracked by the Interior Ministry,” said Darmanin.

Paris police will release full details of the policing operation nearer the time, but it is very likely that certain junctions off the ring-road will be closed immediately after both matches, to avid cars flooding onto the Champs-Elysées. 

There will be a heavy police presence in the area and on public transport and Metro stations close to the famous avenue could close.

Celebrations after the France v Morocco match largely passed off peacefully on Wednesday, with around 100 arrests in the capital and smaller squirmishes in Nice, Montpellier and Lyon. In Motpellier a teenage boy died after being hit by a car during the post-match celebrations. 

Morocco take on Croatia at 4pm on Saturday, and the final is 4pm on Sunday.

