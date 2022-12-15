PODCAST: Foie gras shortages, Paris cafés battle laptops and why there’s more to Brigitte Macron

Host Ben McPärtland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield.

We begin with a look into the world of politics, asking who exactly is Eric Ciotti, newly-elected leader of the Les Républicains party, and why his appointment matters.

Find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

And we’re also taking a look at France’s unofficial first lady Brigitte Macron, and why there is more to her than the – undeniably shocking – story of how she met her husband.

And of course – football. More specifically, why the France v Morocco match was more than just a game.

We’re chatting to some Paris café owners about the battle of the laptops – are they right to ban laptops from cafés or is this just a continuation of a long-established tradition of Parisians working in cafés?

We’re also talking Speedos – why they are compulsory in French municipal pools and why Ben was ejected from his local pool.

And as ever we’ll be sharing our tips to make life in France easier and more fun.

