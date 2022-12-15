Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Foie gras shortages, Paris cafés battle laptops and why there’s more to Brigitte Macron

Our Talking France podcast is back with another episode that covers Paris café battles, Speedos, foie gras shortages, why Brigitte Macron is more than she seems and of course, France's football joy.

Published: 15 December 2022 10:20 CET
Host Ben McPärtland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield.

We begin with a look into the world of politics, asking who exactly is Eric Ciotti, newly-elected leader of the Les Républicains party, and why his appointment matters.

Find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

And we’re also taking a look at France’s unofficial first lady Brigitte Macron, and why there is more to her than the – undeniably shocking – story of how she met her husband.

And of course – football. More specifically, why the France v Morocco match was more than just a game.

We’re chatting to some Paris café owners about the battle of the laptops – are they right to ban laptops from cafés or is this just a continuation of a long-established tradition of Parisians working in cafés?

We’re also talking Speedos – why they are compulsory in French municipal pools and why Ben was ejected from his local pool.

And as ever we’ll be sharing our tips to make life in France easier and more fun.

You can find all episodes of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or HERE.

PODCAST: Explaining France and England’s ‘sibling rivalry’, possible power cuts and the latest on Christmas travel

The new episode of Talking France is here, examining the complicated relationship between France and England ahead of the World Cup quarter final, plus the latest on France's ban on domestic flights, Christmas travel disruption and the Frenchman who is taking on Elon Musk.

Published: 8 December 2022 09:29 CET
Updated: 10 December 2022 08:48 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by a special guest – British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings – plus Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at look at what is happening in France this weekend.

Find the latest episode of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Ahead of the France v England football game this weekend, the team examines the relationship between the two countries, and why it often feels like a sibling rivalry.

John told us: “We’re really very similar countries, in a sense the France England relationship is like two sisters living next door, always looking over the fence at the other – England more than France, it must be said – but with more in common than they would like to admit.”

We’re also taking a look at the latest news in France including whether power cuts are possible this winter, what’s gone wrong with France’s nuclear power plants and how the ban on domestic flights actually works.

And just who is Thierry Breton, the Frenchman who appears ready for a fight with US-based tech billionaire Elon Musk over the running of Twitter?

We’re also sharing our French life hacks – from useful websites and handy gadgets to advice for spicing up your life.

You can find all epsiodes of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or find the whole back catalogue HERE.

