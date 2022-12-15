Read news from:
‘Light disruption’ to planes and trains in France over Christmas

Despite several planned strikes, transport bosses say that most services will run as normal over the festive period, with the transport minister saying: "There will be trains, there will be planes".

Published: 15 December 2022 08:22 CET
Several unions have filed strike notices for this weekend – the traditional getaway weekend as schools finish for the holidays – and the Christmas and New Year weekends.

However train and airline companies say the disruption will be minimal and most services will run as normal.

“I’m fairly confident that there won’t be any major disruptions,” said transport minister Clément Beaune on France 2. “There will be trains, there will be planes”

December 16th/17th/18th

French schools finish for the holidays on Friday, so many families have plans to travel this weekend.

The Sud-Rail union has announced a nationwide strike while four unions have announced strike action in the south west.

SNCF said that “around 20” TGV trains would be cancelled on Friday, out of 700 scheduled to run that day, with a “normal or quasi normal” service on most routes.

The worst affected area will be the TGV Atlantic route to the south-west, where 9 out of 10 trains will run. The worst-affected route will be Paris-Bordeaux, which will see only around two thirds of normal services running.

A detailed strike timetable will be available 24 hours in advance.

December 24th/25th/26th and December 30th/31st/January 1st

Unions have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas and New Year weekends, and if this goes ahead it is likely to be more disruptive – a similar action earlier in December saw about two thirds of TGV and Intercité trains cancelled, although local TER and suburban trains ran as normal.

Talks are still ongoing and the group has until the end of Thursday to decide whether they will take action.

Flights 

Several unions representing cabin crew have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas period.

Air France cabin crew have filed a notice running from December 22nd to January 2nd, although talks are ongoing and an Air France spokesman said: “Air France plans to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations at this stage.”

Air Antilles, which flies between France and its overseas territories, has also called a strike from December 17th to 22nd, however Easyjet cabin crew have called off their strike after successful pay negotiations.

EasyJet cabin crew scrap plans to strike over Christmas holidays

After accepting proposals offered by management for increased salaries, unions representing EasyJet cabin crew have withdrawn their threats to strike during the Christmas holiday period.

Published: 14 December 2022 16:49 CET
Unions representing flight attendants with EasyJet’s French subsidiary said that they were no longer calling on workers to strike, after the airline agreed to significant salary increases for 2023.

“Management came back to us with a new proposal that we could not refuse,” William Bourdon, the union representative for the SNPNC, which represents flight crews, told Le Parisien.

READ MORE: Christmas travel to France: What you need to know about strikes, services and prices

Leading unions, SNPNC and Unac, had threatened strike strike action during the Christmas holidays when the annual pay negotiations were unsuccessful at the end of November. 

After continued discussions, the French subsidiary of EasyJet agreed to increase the base salary of cabin crew by 7.5 percent and pay the “Macron bonus” of €3,000 to all flight attendants – a proposal that unions accepted.

Other airlines have threatened to walk out during the Christmas holiday period.  

READ MORE: How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

Air France cabin crew published a strike notice in November, promising “strong mobilisation” if a contractual solution to replace the Collective Agreement between unions and management was not found. The threat had not been withdrawn as of December 14th.

Train services in France could also be impacted by industrial action over the Christmas (December 23rd through 26th) and New Year (December 30th to January 2nd) weekends, with unions representing conductors and ticket collectors threatening to strike during those days. You can read more HERE.

