‘Light disruption’ to planes and trains in France over Christmas

Several unions have filed strike notices for this weekend – the traditional getaway weekend as schools finish for the holidays – and the Christmas and New Year weekends.

However train and airline companies say the disruption will be minimal and most services will run as normal.

“I’m fairly confident that there won’t be any major disruptions,” said transport minister Clément Beaune on France 2. “There will be trains, there will be planes”

December 16th/17th/18th

French schools finish for the holidays on Friday, so many families have plans to travel this weekend.

The Sud-Rail union has announced a nationwide strike while four unions have announced strike action in the south west.

SNCF said that “around 20” TGV trains would be cancelled on Friday, out of 700 scheduled to run that day, with a “normal or quasi normal” service on most routes.

The worst affected area will be the TGV Atlantic route to the south-west, where 9 out of 10 trains will run. The worst-affected route will be Paris-Bordeaux, which will see only around two thirds of normal services running.

A detailed strike timetable will be available 24 hours in advance.

December 24th/25th/26th and December 30th/31st/January 1st

Unions have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas and New Year weekends, and if this goes ahead it is likely to be more disruptive – a similar action earlier in December saw about two thirds of TGV and Intercité trains cancelled, although local TER and suburban trains ran as normal.

Talks are still ongoing and the group has until the end of Thursday to decide whether they will take action.

Flights

Several unions representing cabin crew have also filed provisional strike notices for the Christmas period.

Air France cabin crew have filed a notice running from December 22nd to January 2nd, although talks are ongoing and an Air France spokesman said: “Air France plans to carry all its customers and does not foresee any cancellations at this stage.”

Air Antilles, which flies between France and its overseas territories, has also called a strike from December 17th to 22nd, however Easyjet cabin crew have called off their strike after successful pay negotiations.

