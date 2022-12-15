Read news from:
Jubilation on Champs-Elysées in Paris after France make World Cup final

There were jubilant scenes on the Champs-Elysées avenue in Paris on Wednesday night as French supporters celebrated the win over World Cup semi-final win over Morocco. There were also reports of disturbances in some French cities after the match.

Published: 15 December 2022 00:53 CET
Football fans, next to the Arc de Triomphe, celebrate after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Some 10,000 police were mobilised across France to ensure the match and its aftermath went off peacefully, given the potential of a tension between French supporters and those backing France’s one time North African colony.

But initially there was little sign of tension as supporters thronged the end of the avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe in impassioned but largely good-natured scenes with Moroccan supporters accepting defeat, AFP correspondents said.

“We are in the final. We are in the final,” hundreds of French supporters chanted as drivers sounded horns and anti-riot police lurked in vans lining the area.

A football fan celebrates after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

“What pleasure it will be to play Argentina in the final,” said Sylvain Badin, 24, clutching a French flag. “I came to share a moment of joy,” he added.

Dozens of Moroccan fans had also made themselves heard during the match in the area, swathing themselves in the national flag and following the match on their phones.

“We lost but it’s only football and we made history by making the semi-finals. We are proud of our country and happy for France,” said Kamal Seddiki, a Moroccan student, 22.

There had been 170 arrests nationwide, including 100 in Paris, when both Morocco and France made the semi-finals at the weekend.

Football fans celebrate after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
 

Football fans celebrates after France’s victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

‘We are together’

But celebrations appeared free of tension and a van of the French anti-riot police even used one of its sirens to mark the moment when Kolo Muani scored the goal to give France a decisive 2-0 lead.

Anti-riot police did however move to disperse a group of fans who were setting off fireworks around the Arc de Triomphe.

In the southern city of Nice, trash cans were however set on fire after the game where thousands had gathered in the centre of the city, an AFP photographer said.

In Lyon, police also used tear gas when supporters began to let off firecrackers in the central Place Bellecour.

There was reports of trouble in the southern city of Montpellier.

The relationship France has with Morocco is not nearly as traumatic as with neighbouring Algeria, which fought Paris in a bloody seven-year War of Independence that scars both nations to this day.

But as in any post-colonial relationship, Morocco, which won independence in 1956, has its grievances with France, most notably over the question of visas.

Over a million Moroccans are believed to live in France and security forces had been on alert for any clashes like those in Brussels that marked Morocco’s shock win over Belgium in the group stages.

“We are happy for France,” said Hossam Boutalah, 20, a Moroccan flag on his back in the southwestern city of Bordeaux where the central square was packed for the match.

“We are brothers after all, we are together. It is our second country. Morocco played well and would have deserved to score a goal,” he said

PARIS

Big screens and 10,000 police: What you need to know about the France v Morocco match

France take on Morocco in the World Cup semi finals on Wednesday in what is likely to be a lively event - so whether you want to watch the match or steer clear of raucous football fans, here's what you need to know.

Published: 13 December 2022 15:39 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 10:41 CET
On Wednesday evening the men’s football World Cup in Qatar will see France take on Morocco in the second semi-final.

This match is set to be quite a big deal – not only because it’s the semi-final of a major football tournament, but because the historic and cultural ties between the two countries are likely to make for a vibrant atmosphere in France itself, especially in Paris and Marseille.

READ ALSO 5 reasons why the Franc-Morocco game is about more than just football

Police warnings 

It’s become something of a tradition in Paris for victorious football fans to head to the Champs-Elysées and celebrate – most fans do this by simply cheering, waving flags, beeping car horns and firing off crackers, but there are often clashes between police and a minority of supporters.

After Morocco won their quarter final match on Saturday, nearly 20,000 people came to the Champs-Elysées to celebrate and there were 108 arrests.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Tuesday that 10,000 police will be mobilised on Wednesday evening, 5,000 of them in Paris and its suburbs.

The mayor of the 8th arrondissement, Jeanne d’Hauteserre, has asked police to close the avenue to avoid trouble on Wednesday.

The Paris police préfecture announced on Wednesday morning that the avenue would not be closed, but there will be a very heavy police presence in the area.

Several of the junctions of the Paris ringroad will be closed from 10pm to avoid cars flooding into the area – these are porte de la Muette, porte Maillot, porte des Ternes, porte Dauphine and porte de Champerret.

There will also be extra police at certain Metro stations around the Champs-Elysée and these could be closed if police think it necessary – these are Charles de Gaulle Etoile, George V, Franklin D Roosevelt, Champs-Elysées Clemenceau and Concorde. There will be a heavy police presence on RER line 1 and Metro line 1 in the city centre.  

Big screens

Remember how French towns were boycotting the World Cup and refusing to erect big screens or fan zones because of concerns over host country Qatar’s human rights record?

Well, now that France are in the final some authorities seem a bit less bothered about the ethical issues of the tournament.

So far it’s mostly smaller towns that have announced big screen plans, although the cities of Le Mans, Troyes and Dijon will all be showing the match. Other towns may follow suit. 

President Emmanuel Macron, who had already spoken out against ‘politicising sport’, has announced that he will travel to Qatar to attend the match.

TV

If your town isn’t installing a screen, or you would rather stay in out of the cold, the match will be on free TV channel TF1. Kick-off is at 8pm. 

Depending on the result on Wednesday, France will either play for third place on Saturday at 4pm, or will be in the final which is on Sunday at 4pm. 

