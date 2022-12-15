French Word of the Day: La folie

Why do I need to know la folie?

Because you might be curious what your friend means when they describe their Friday night this way.

What does it mean?

La folie – roughly pronounced lah foe-lee – means “madness” or “craziness” in French.

You’ll hear this noun used in various French expressions, though most frequently when people are describing a particularly wild party or celebration. Even if the event in question is not particularly wild, people might still use this word to simply describe having really enjoyed themselves or having had a great time.

It can also be used when discussing a crowded or busy area/ event – for instance, attempting to traverse through the shopping mall to find a Christmas gift at the last minute might be “la folie.”

You might also hear the expression “à la folie” which translates directly to “to madness” but actually means passionately, deeply, or madly. This is often used when a person in love is being described. A person might say “je t’aime à la folie” which essentially means “I am madly in love with you.”

Similar is c’est fou or il est fou/elle est folle – it’s crazy or he/she is crazy. But where la folie is usually used in a positive sense to describe something being fun or wild, describing something or someone as fou is more usually used in a negative way.

If you want to complain about terrible traffic or a chaotic or disorganised situation you might call it ‘crazy’. Calling a person fou/folle can be used in an admiring sense about, say, a dedicated extreme sportsman, but it’s more usually negative.

Use it like this

“C’était comment le concert?” “Bah c’était la folie, le groupe a fait monter des gens sur la scène et tout le monde a dansé.” – “How was the concert?” “Ah it was wild, the band brought some people on the stage and everyone was dancing.”

Dans le vestiaire, ça a été la folie. Le président n’a pas su trouver ses mots, mais ça part d’un bon sentiment, a raconté le joueur de football après le match de la coupe du monde. – In the locker room, it was crazy. The President could not find the words to say, but it was a good feeling, said the soccer player after the World Cup match.