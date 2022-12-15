For members
MONEY
‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Tax warning for Americans in France
Financial advisers have reiterated a warning to Americans in France to beware of certain products - including the popular Assurance Vie - which are likely to lead to problems with the IRS.
Published: 15 December 2022 11:20 CET
US and French flags are displayed in Paris (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP)
LIVING IN FRANCE
Timbre rouge: How French postal services will change in 2023
Sending letters in France will be different in 2023, with changes to La Poste services including the end of the famous timbre rouge. Here's what changes
Published: 14 December 2022 16:31 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments