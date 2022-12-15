Read news from:
Austria
‘Death by a thousand cuts’: Tax warning for Americans in France

Financial advisers have reiterated a warning to Americans in France to beware of certain products - including the popular Assurance Vie - which are likely to lead to problems with the IRS.

Published: 15 December 2022 11:20 CET
US and French flags are displayed in Paris (Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP)

Americans have the special pleasure of being taxed based on citizenship, rather than residency. This means that they must file tax returns in the US every year, despite living abroad.

EXPLAINED Who has to file a tax declaration in France?

This also means that Americans living outside of the United States must be very careful of certain financial products in France, including some types of pension plan and investment options.

One popular French investment option – which will often be offered to you by your bank – is the “Assurance Vie.”

While this is an entirely legitimate product that makes good financial sense for other foreigners in France (and French people) wanting to save, Americans should avoid it.

Here’s why;

Assurance Vie” might sound like it should translate as a “life insurance policy” – an insurance policy in which the premium is paid out to dependent family members after one’s death. In fact, however, in French this is actually called “assurance décès” and it is available through most banks.

Assurance Vie, on the other hand, is a life insurance wrapper that holds investments, usually with a minimum deposit.

The primary benefit to an Assurance Vie is that it is a great tool for being tax efficient – you can grow your investments tax free and you can choose who inherits them, rather than going through the traditional French inheritance process.

But Americans should avoid Assurance Vie, and this is because of how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) views them.

The IRS considers Assurance Vie a Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC). These are pooled investments registered outside of the United States – for example a mutual fund, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), a hedge fund, or some insurance products (like the Assurance Vie).

READ MORE: Ask the experts: What do Americans in France need to know about investments and pensions?

Maeve Hoffman, qualified financial adviser and partner at Spectrum Group, explained the reason owning PFICs as an American is complicated: “With funds, there is growth happening in the background, and the financial institutions are not set up to provide the level of detail required [by the IRS].

“I describe a lot of these types of investments like a box. The physical box might be called an ‘Assurance Vie’ and what goes in the box depends on you and your risk appetite, but inside the box it is doing lots of things.

“For US citizens, there is no box. You must declare every year what is happening inside, and a lot of financial institutions either can’t or won’t provide that level of detail. It’s not that the fund is doing anything weird or wonderful that should cause the US to have issues. It is like a blender that is moving all the time, but the U.S. reporting wants to know what all the underlying activities are.”

This is also something that Americans with French spouses (filing tax declarations) should be aware of, particularly if their French spouse wishes to invest in an Assurance Vie. 

While the Assurance Vie is a great tool for being tax efficient for non-Americans, and can offer alternatives to the regimented, traditional French inheritance process, for Americans living in France it can lead to lengthy and complicated dealings with the IRS. 

“It is death by a thousand cuts,” Hoffman said, warning Americans to avoid opening one of these investment tools.

What if I already have an Assurance Vie?

For those who already opened an Assurance Vie in France, do not panic.

Financial adviser Cedric Bernier from Harrison Brook recommends “switching to an investment that is not considered a PFIC.” 

Bernier also said that “in some cases, it is okay to keep an Assurance Vie.” However, this will depend on the age of the client and the amount invested – to do this you would likely benefit from the assistance of both a cross-border financial adviser and tax adviser.

In most cases, the Assurance Vie can be closed down at any time, with funds withdrawn.

Bernier mentioned that people should beware that some Assurance Vie plans have “a surrender penalty charge” to close accounts,” but “each provider is different and there should not be anything stopping a client that wants to close one.”

LIVING IN FRANCE

Timbre rouge: How French postal services will change in 2023

Sending letters in France will be different in 2023, with changes to La Poste services including the end of the famous timbre rouge. Here's what changes

Published: 14 December 2022 16:31 CET
The end is nigh for one of France’s most famous items – the red stamp, or timbre rouge. The stamps, which guaranteed next-day delivery across the country, will no longer be available at post office counters or tabacs from January 1st, 2023.

La Poste announced that it would stop selling red stamps in July 2022, citing a large drop in the number of letters mailed and delivered, and the high cost of maintaining universal next-day delivery.

Anyone who wants to post a letter can still do so. Green stamps – which promise delivery in three days for €1.16 for letters up to 20g in weight – will still be available. 

For shipments requiring traceability, La Poste will offer a “Lettre turquoise services plus” promising delivery in two days, with follow-up notifications and flat-rate compensation in case of significant delay. This will cost from €2.95, depending on weight.

Next-day delivery of letters will still be available – but only through a red ‘e-letter scheme’ for a price of €1.49. 

Sent via laposte.fr up to 8pm the day before delivery, the letters will be printed, by the La Poste distribution centre nearest to the recipient and distributed the next day in an envelope bearing a red stamp design. La Poste insists that the confidentiality of all letters will be maintained at all times.

Users will be able to consult their mail history and use model letters for various administrative requirements, while help will be available at post offices for those who need it.

Official letters

If you need to send letters for official purposes – such as cancelling a gas or electricity contract or sending legal letters – you will usually need to send it by lettre recommandée, or tracked letter.

But did you know that you can also send a lettre recommandée online? La Poste offers an online service which not only sends your letter via a tracked service, it also gives you a model for what to write.

Official letters usually require rather formal French, but the La Poste lettre recommendée section gives you several models for common types of letters, so you can just fill in the relevant details like names, dates, places etc.

You can find the service HERE.

Parcels

If you’re sending parcels internationally, you need to be aware of the rules on customs labels, charges and taxes for destinations outside the EU.

Full details HERE.

