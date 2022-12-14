Read news from:
Four dead and dozens rescued by British and French boats in Channel

At least four people died when a small boat apparently packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel overnight, the UK government said on Wednesday.

Published: 14 December 2022 11:57 CET
Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Dozens of others were plucked from the waters of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in a large-scale rescue operation involving UK and French emergency services.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is trying to tighten rules to prevent record numbers of migrants from attempting the crossing, called the capsize a “tragic loss of human life”.

Interior minister Suella Braverman said the fatalities – and the loss of 27 lives in November last year – were “the most sobering reminder” of the need to cut off the route.

“Crossing the Channel in unseaworthy vessels is lethally dangerous,” she told parliament, promising closer cooperation with the French authorities.

It is for this reason above all that we are trying to destroy the business model of the people smugglers.”

The charity Refugee Action said the deaths were “predictable and avoidable”, while the Care4Calais group called the UK government’s failure to make safe routes available “utterly shameful”.

Sunak’s spokesman dismissed such criticisms as inappropriate.

“The government is firmly fixed on resolving this issue,” he told reporters.

Ministers are acting to end “vulnerable people being exploited”, while Britain has accepted hundreds of thousands of individuals through safe routes over a number of years, he added.

Government sources said earlier that 43 people were rescued, including more than 30 who had fallen overboard, with fears the death toll will rise.

A fisherman told Sky News he was awoken by his crew reporting screams for help from migrants aboard a stricken inflatable vessel and in the near-freezing water next to their trawler.

The crew spent several hours plucking dozens to safety, sharing footage of the dramatic scene with the UK broadcaster, comparing it to scenes from a war movie.

“Adrenaline kicks in and you find the strength to get these guys safe,” the fisherman, named only as Raymond, said.

Nikolai Posner, from the Utopia 56 group helping migrants in northern France, said it received a voice message and location notification from a boat in distress at 2.53am local time.

“We forwarded it to the French and British coastguard by phone. At 3.40am, the French coastguard told us the British were handling it,” he told AFP.

“The location that was sent to us was in French waters. At 2.59am the person who contacted us was no longer receiving messages on WhatsApp.”

Posner, however, said he could not be sure if the message originated from the same small boat.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) coordinated the rescue operation, dispatching four lifeboats, three coastguard rescue teams and two helicopters.

French officials also provided a helicopter and a navy patrol boat.

A government spokesman said the authorities were notified at 3.05am about “a migrant small boat in distress”.

“There have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course,” he added.

More than 44,000 people have made the journey across the Channel so far this year — a record — creating tensions between London and Paris about tougher preventative measures.

It has also piled political pressure on the UK government, which promised to “take back control” of immigration after its Brexit departure from the European Union.

Opponents have criticised the government’s attempts to tighten entry rules and called its proposals to deport failed asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful.

They have also accused ministers, including Braverman, of demonising asylum seekers and fuelling hostility towards people seeking sanctuary with inflammatory rhetoric.

On Tuesday, Sunak announced a new deal with Albania to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel from mainland Europe.

A third of all those arriving in UK waters this year – almost 13,000 – have been Albanian.

Under the agreement, Albanians arriving by boat across the Channel would be immediately returned to their home country.

Freezing weather conditions in northern Europe and high winds on the Channel have deterred crossings in recent days.

But a drop in the wind appears to have prompted the latest attempt, despite increased risks of hypothermia during icy winter temperatures.

French prosecutors search Macron’s party offices in consulting probe

French prosecutors said on Wednesday that the headquarters of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party had been searched in an investigation into the use of consulting firms by the government since 2017.

Published: 14 December 2022 15:07 CET
French prosecutors search Macron's party offices in consulting probe

The Paris offices of US consulting giant McKinsey were also searched on Tuesday, the National Financial Prosecutors’ Office said, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.

The use of consultants by Macron’s governments came under the spotlight in March after an inquiry by the French Senate concluded that public spending on them had more than doubled from 2018-2021 during Macron’s first term.

“It’s normal for the judiciary to investigate freely and independently to shed all the light on this subject,” a Renaissance spokesman, Loic Signor, told AFP.

He said the party remained at prosecutors’ disposal “to provide all useful information on the campaigns.”

McKinsey also confirmed the search of its offices, saying it was “cooperating fully with the authorities.”

Two probes have been underway since October, looking into possible false election campaign accounting, as well as possible favouritism and conspiracy.

Some McKinsey consultants are known to have worked as unpaid volunteers on Macron’s victorious 2017 election campaign and prosecutors are thought to be probing whether this entailed a hidden campaign expense.

They are also looking into whether the firm enjoyed special access and treatment afterwards when winning lucrative contracts with the government.

Total outlays on consulting firms reached more than a billion euros last year, a figure frequently cited by Macron’s opponents during his successful bid for a second term last April.

The prosecutors have not publicly identified the president or his campaign teams as the targets of the inquiry, of which Macron said in November that “I’m not scared of anything.”

But the use of expensive foreign firms for strategic advice, dubbed “McKinseygate” by French media, shocked many French voters even as Macron has repeatedly defended the contracts.

France has strict rules on the financing of election campaigns and political parties, which have led to many convictions in recent decades.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy received a one-year prison sentence in September 2021 for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid.

Judges concluded that Sarkozy spent nearly twice the legal limit on his doomed quest for a second term. He has appealed the ruling.

