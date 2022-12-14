Read news from:
JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: French, Moroccan or both? In truth, it’s more complicated than politicians will admit

The France v Morocco World Cup match has revealed much about the relationship between the two countries, the identities of those who have ties to both and the anger of those who cannot accept complexity, writes John Lichfield.

Published: 14 December 2022 07:18 CET
Morocco fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

Lady Susan Hussey and the Morocco football team have posed one of the great political-philosophical questions of our era. “So, where are you from?”

Lady Hussey, friend of the late Queen and Godmother of the Prince of Wales, was fired last week from her honorary job with the Royal family for harassing a black visitor to Buckingham Palace.

“What nationality are you?” she asked the British-born Ngozi Fulani. “Where do your people come from?… What part of Africa are you from?”

Tens of thousands of French people have taken to the streets of Paris and other cities to celebrate the victories of the Morocco football team in the World Cup. Most of the revellers have been joyful and peaceful. A minority has attacked the police and smashed shop windows and cars.

By waving the Moroccan flag and wearing the Moroccan football jersey, they appear to have both asked and answered Lady Hussey’s question.

“Where are we from? We are from Morocco (even if we were born in France) and we are proud of it.”

National identity is a treacherous and complex question – more complicated than admitted by the politicians on the Right who bang on about “identity” or those on the Left who suggest that it is irrelevant.

Asked the same question on another occasion, many of those mostly young, French-born Morocco supporters would reply that they are French. On another occasion, they might have poured with other French people of all races onto the Champs Elysées to celebrate a French victory.  

Tonight, after a potentially explosive semi-final in Qatar between France and Morocco, they face a dilemma. They will celebrate raucously if Morocco wins. What will they do if France wins? The once-joyous majority will stay at home; the violent minority will doubtless be violent.

French far-right politicians have seized on the Moroccan football celebrations on French streets – both the violent and the peaceful ones – to score political goals.

The pundit turned failed (so far) politician, Eric Zemmour, said that he found it “bizarre that thousands of people who are supposed to be French celebrate a Moroccan victory”.

The new president of the Far Right Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, said that “there is a generation reaching adulthood in France which behaves like citizens of another country and permanently displays a desire for vengeance”.

At the same time, Bardella, who is supposed to be a young, modern, moderate nationalist, congratulated the France team on its success while mentioning by name only white players and staff members.

What of Aurélien Thchouameni, Ousmane Dembelé, Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappé? Are they not also part of the generation of young adults of foreign origin who are, according to Bardella, “taught to hate France”?

I have a minor confession to make. After 25 years in France, I started watching the England-France quarter final on Saturday believing that I was a neutral and a supporter of both teams.

After two minutes, I found that I was anxious for England to stuff Les Bleus.

When France play Morocco, I will support France. When it comes to the Rugby world cup next year, I will support Ireland against all-comers because my wife cares about rugby and she is Irish.

The danger of the rising tide of “identity” politics is that many people in all countries now have mixed identities. I am a British-born, half-Belgian of eastern European jewish heritage. I mostly feel British but also identify with France and Ireland.

The sense of identity of the young people in the multi-racial inner suburbs of French cities is far more complex. It is a subject that I have discussed on many visits to “le banlieue” over the last 25 years.

They mostly associate with their country of origin to distinguish themselves from – and lord it over if they can  – young people of other origins. The “Moroccans” celebrate not so much from hatred or rejection of France, as Bardella claims, but to stick it to the “Algerians”, “Tunisians” etc

The unjustified violence of the violent minority is not an attack on “France” but a continuation of the permanent banlieue war between many (not all) young people and “authority” and especially the police.

Those same young people are often more French, in attitudes and aspirations, than they realise.

More than half the Morocco squad – 14 players out of 26 – were born in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain or Canada. They chose to play for Morocco rather than the country of their birth. 

At the same time, great players like Karim Benzema (Algerian origins but plays for France) and Romalu Lukaku (Congolese origin but plays for  Belgium) say that they sometimes feel rejected by their European countries of birth. When they win they are French or Belgian; when they lose they are foreigners.

The fact that so many European-born people support or play for Morocco suggests superficially that Lady Hussey was right. People of colour are not really British or French but always “from somewhere else”.

But her attitude – and that of Zemmour and Bardella – is self-perpetuating. It reinforces the sense of alienation of people from migrant backgrounds. Her ladyship is unable to accept that brown or black people can be fully British; Bardella cannot bring himself to name any of the brown or black members of Les Bleus.

Identity is a dangerous, slippery, fascinating subject in a complex world which detests complexity. But all is not for the worst in the worst of all possible worlds.

If France wins the World Cup (again), there is every chance that French people of all races will pour onto the Champs Elysées (as they did in 1998 and 2018) to celebrate the triumph of a brown, white and black team.

PARIS

Big screens and 10,000 police: What you need to know about the France v Morocco match

France take on Morocco in the World Cup semi finals on Wednesday in what is likely to be a lively event - so whether you want to watch the match or steer clear of raucous football fans, here's what you need to know.

Published: 13 December 2022 15:39 CET
Updated: 13 December 2022 17:01 CET
On Wednesday the men’s football World Cup in Qatar will see France take on Morocco in the second semi-final.

This match is set to be quite a big deal – not only because it’s the semi-final of a major football tournament, but because the historic and cultural ties between the two countries are likely to make for a vibrant atmosphere in France itself, especially in Paris and Marseille.

Police warnings 

It’s become something of a tradition in Paris for victorious football fans to head to the Champs-Elysées and celebrate – most fans do this by simply cheering, waving flags, beeping car horns and firing off crackers, but there are often clashes between police and a minority of supporters.

After Morocco won their quarter final match on Saturday, nearly 20,000 people came to the Champs-Elysées to celebrate and there were 108 arrests.

This time the mayor of the 8th arrondissement, Jeanne d’Hauteserre, has asked police to close the avenue to avoid trouble on Wednesday.

The final decision will be taken by the Paris police chief, but even if the Champs-Elysées itself is not closed it is likely there will be road closures diversions in the area. There could also be localised Metro closures.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin announced on Tuesday that 10,000 police will be mobilised on Wednesday evening, 5,000 of them in Paris. 

Big screens

Remember how French towns were boycotting the World Cup and refusing to erect big screens or fan zones because of concerns over host country Qatar’s human rights record?

Well, now that France are in the final some authorities seem a bit less bothered about the ethical issues of the tournament.

So far it’s mostly smaller towns that have announced big screen plans, although the cities of Le Mans, Troyes and Dijon will all be showing the match. Other towns may follow suit. 

President Emmanuel Macron, who had already spoken out against ‘politicising sport’, has announced that he will travel to Qatar to attend the match.

TV

If your town isn’t installing a screen, or you would rather stay in out of the cold, the match will be on free TV channel TF1. Kick-off is at 8pm. 

Depending on the result on Wednesday, France will either play for third place on Saturday at 4pm, or will be in the final which is on Sunday at 4pm. 

