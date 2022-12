Why do I need to know S’encouetter?

Because you probably want to do this most winter mornings.

What does it mean?

S’encouetter – roughly pronounced sahn-kwet-ay – is a French verb that means to “wrap yourself in a comforter” or large blanket.

This reflexive verb is particularly useful at 7am when the alarm clock rings. If you find yourself tempted to simply stay in bed, stuffed comfortably under the covers, then you can definitely find a use for this verb.

According to Le Figaro, this word has made its way to France from northern European countries, unsurprisingly as there is likely more use for it there.

L’encouettement – or the act or process of putting yourself in the blanket, is a phenomenon known to give one “envie d’hiberner” (the desire to hibernate).

Use it like this

Je m’encouette et je fais un câlin à mon chat tous les matins. – I warp myself in the comforter and snuggle my cat every morning.

Je n’ai pas envie d’être dehors dans le froid, je préfère m’encouetter à la maison à regarder Netflix. – I do not want to be outside in the cold, I would rather be at home wrapped up in my blanket watching Netflix.