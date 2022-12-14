Read news from:
France beat Morocco to set up World Cup final against Argentina

France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday to set up a World Cup final showdown against Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Published: 14 December 2022 22:06 CET
France beat Morocco to set up World Cup final against Argentina
France players celebrate with supporters after winning 2-0 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco . Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Theo Hernandez put the defending champions ahead in the fifth minute after Morocco failed to clear their lines and substitute Randal Kolo Muani doubled their lead in the 79th minute.

Among the spectators in Doha was French president Emmanuel Macron.

It looked like France might make short work of their opponents when Hernandez scored inside five minutes at Al Bayt Stadium, despite having a hostile crowd against them.

But Morocco, the first African and Arab team ever to reach the last four at a World Cup, fought on despite losing key players to injury only to see substitute Kolo Muani seal victory for Les Bleus with a late second.

It will be France’s fourth World Cup final in seven editions and they are hoping to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy when they take on Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

That will be billed as a showdown between Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé, but this match was not about the latter’s individual brilliance.

Instead France’s victory was down to a team effort against a Moroccan side who will now face Croatia in Saturday’s third-place play-off.

Morocco had reached the semi-finals after beating Belgium in the group stage and then knocking out Spain and Portugal.

But whether they could repeat the feat against the holders was another matter, and coach Walid Regragui’s plans were left in turmoil by a slew of injuries.

Having missed the quarter-final, centre-back Nayef Aguerd was recalled only to withdraw at the last minute, with Achraf Dari stepping in.

Then fellow defender and captain Romain Saiss had to abandon his teammates after just 21 minutes, and by then Morocco were behind.

France were met by deafening whistles when in possession from the huge Moroccan support but they silenced the crowd with the early opener, Hernandez netting with an acrobatic volley at the back post after Mbappe’s shot was deflected.

Remarkably it was also just the second goal conceded by Morocco at this World Cup and the first scored by an opposition player.

If the excellent Azzedine Ounahi forced a fine save from Hugo Lloris soon after, there was the feeling that the evening could quickly turn into a rude reality check for them.

When Saiss let a simple forward ball bounce over his head, Olivier Giroud broke away but his shot hit the post.

Then when Saiss came off Regragui abandoned his back three and matched France’s 4-3-3.

Morocco finished the half strongly and nearly drew level when, following a corner, defender Jawad El Yamiq saw his overhead kick tipped onto the post by Lloris.

The Atlas Lions then also lost Bayern Munich left-back Noussair Mazraoui at half-time, but France had not been saved from fitness worries themselves.

Two of their starters in the quarter-final win over England, Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano, were missing due to illness.

Les Bleus have been used to playing semi-finals on a knife-edge and their previous three wins at this stage — in 1998, 2006 and 2018 — had all come by a single goal.

Coach Didier Deschamps took off Giroud and replaced him with Marcus Thuram — son of Lilian — as Mbappé moved inside.

Kolo Muani then came on for Ousmane Dembele, and with 11 minutes remaining he scored from his first touch, tapping in after another Mbappe shot had been deflected.

The Moroccan players knew then it was game over, and so did French President Emmanuel Macron, standing to applaud in the crowd.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Macron paid tribute to the Morrocan team, but said he believed that France will win the final to clinch their third World Cup. 

The final takes place at 4pm on Sunday. 

JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: French, Moroccan or both? In truth, it’s more complicated than politicians will admit

The France v Morocco World Cup match has revealed much about the relationship between the two countries, the identities of those who have ties to both and the anger of those who cannot accept complexity, writes John Lichfield.

Published: 14 December 2022 07:18 CET
OPINION: French, Moroccan or both? In truth, it's more complicated than politicians will admit

Lady Susan Hussey and the Morocco football team have posed one of the great political-philosophical questions of our era. “So, where are you from?”

Lady Hussey, friend of the late Queen and Godmother of the Prince of Wales, was fired last week from her honorary job with the Royal family for harassing a black visitor to Buckingham Palace.

“What nationality are you?” she asked the British-born Ngozi Fulani. “Where do your people come from?… What part of Africa are you from?”

Tens of thousands of French people have taken to the streets of Paris and other cities to celebrate the victories of the Morocco football team in the World Cup. Most of the revellers have been joyful and peaceful. A minority has attacked the police and smashed shop windows and cars.

READ ALSO 5 reasons why the France-Morocco game is about more than football 

By waving the Moroccan flag and wearing the Moroccan football jersey, they appear to have both asked and answered Lady Hussey’s question.

“Where are we from? We are from Morocco (even if we were born in France) and we are proud of it.”

National identity is a treacherous and complex question – more complicated than admitted by the politicians on the Right who bang on about “identity” or those on the Left who suggest that it is irrelevant.

Asked the same question on another occasion, many of those mostly young, French-born Morocco supporters would reply that they are French. On another occasion, they might have poured with other French people of all races onto the Champs Elysées to celebrate a French victory.  

Tonight, after a potentially explosive semi-final in Qatar between France and Morocco, they face a dilemma. They will celebrate raucously if Morocco wins. What will they do if France wins? The once-joyous majority will stay at home; the violent minority will doubtless be violent.

READ ALSO Big screens and police warnings: What you need to know about the France v Morocco match

French far-right politicians have seized on the Moroccan football celebrations on French streets – both the violent and the peaceful ones – to score political goals.

The pundit turned failed (so far) politician, Eric Zemmour, said that he found it “bizarre that thousands of people who are supposed to be French celebrate a Moroccan victory”.

The new president of the Far Right Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, said that “there is a generation reaching adulthood in France which behaves like citizens of another country and permanently displays a desire for vengeance”.

At the same time, Bardella, who is supposed to be a young, modern, moderate nationalist, congratulated the France team on its success while mentioning by name only white players and staff members.

What of Aurélien Thchouameni, Ousmane Dembelé, Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano and Kylian Mbappé? Are they not also part of the generation of young adults of foreign origin who are, according to Bardella, “taught to hate France”?

I have a minor confession to make. After 25 years in France, I started watching the England-France quarter final on Saturday believing that I was a neutral and a supporter of both teams.

After two minutes, I found that I was anxious for England to stuff Les Bleus.

When France play Morocco, I will support France. When it comes to the Rugby world cup next year, I will support Ireland against all-comers because my wife cares about rugby and she is Irish.

The danger of the rising tide of “identity” politics is that many people in all countries now have mixed identities. I am a British-born, half-Belgian of eastern European jewish heritage. I mostly feel British but also identify with France and Ireland.

The sense of identity of the young people in the multi-racial inner suburbs of French cities is far more complex. It is a subject that I have discussed on many visits to “le banlieue” over the last 25 years.

They mostly associate with their country of origin to distinguish themselves from – and lord it over if they can  – young people of other origins. The “Moroccans” celebrate not so much from hatred or rejection of France, as Bardella claims, but to stick it to the “Algerians”, “Tunisians” etc

The unjustified violence of the violent minority is not an attack on “France” but a continuation of the permanent banlieue war between many (not all) young people and “authority” and especially the police.

Those same young people are often more French, in attitudes and aspirations, than they realise.

More than half the Morocco squad – 14 players out of 26 – were born in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain or Canada. They chose to play for Morocco rather than the country of their birth. 

At the same time, great players like Karim Benzema (Algerian origins but plays for France) and Romalu Lukaku (Congolese origin but plays for  Belgium) say that they sometimes feel rejected by their European countries of birth. When they win they are French or Belgian; when they lose they are foreigners.

The fact that so many European-born people support or play for Morocco suggests superficially that Lady Hussey was right. People of colour are not really British or French but always “from somewhere else”.

But her attitude – and that of Zemmour and Bardella – is self-perpetuating. It reinforces the sense of alienation of people from migrant backgrounds. Her ladyship is unable to accept that brown or black people can be fully British; Bardella cannot bring himself to name any of the brown or black members of Les Bleus.

Identity is a dangerous, slippery, fascinating subject in a complex world which detests complexity. But all is not for the worst in the worst of all possible worlds.

If France wins the World Cup (again), there is every chance that French people of all races will pour onto the Champs Elysées (as they did in 1998 and 2018) to celebrate the triumph of a brown, white and black team.

