Flights cancelled and traffic disrupted as icy weather hits northern France

Some 33 French départements were placed on “orange” alert with snow and ice expected across much of northern France on Wednesday.

As the snowy weather moves east, 18 départements from the Paris region to Alsace will remain on alert for winter weather into Thursday.

Average accumulations of between two to five centimetres of snow were expected, though some places could receive up to five to ten centimetres. The difficult weather conditions led to flight cancellations at Paris airports, as well as “difficult road conditions” across northern France, according to traffic watchdog Bison Futé.

Traffic and roads

In terms of the roads, Anne Lavaud, the head of the accident prevention body “Prévention routière” told Franceinfo that motorists forced to use icy and snowy roads should “extend the safety distances” between vehicles and reduce speed. Lavaud also encouraged cyclists to opt for another mode of transport on Wednesday.

Bison Futé warned on its website that there was a “high risk of slippery roads” in the départements running from Brittany in the west to Alsace in the east, and according to Le Monde, the national road “118” – known for steep slopes and numerous curves – which links Les Ulis (Essonne) to the southwest of Paris was completely closed as of Tuesday night.

Some local authorities, like the prefecture of police for Île-de-France, encouraged workers to limit their travels on Wednesday and to work from home if possible.

🔶 33 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/ZsE6ijAVS6 — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) December 14, 2022

In Calvados, Normandy local authorities asked residents to postpone [travel] as much as possible on Wednesday morning.

Several départements also limited school transport on Wednesday, and both Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France placed restrictions on the circulation of heavy goods vehicles on freeways.

Airports and flights

Paris airport authorities warned on Twitter on Wednesday that road access to both the Paris-Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports could “possibly” be disrupted on Wednesday.

The Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, announced that approximately 25 percent of flights at Orly would be cancelled on Wednesday, and another 20 percent at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expects “air traffic [to] be severely disrupted for departures and arrivals at Paris airports,” and encouraged people to postpone their trips if possible.

Weather to continue into Thursday

Forecasters expect the ice and snow to continue into Thursday, particularly in the north-east corner of the country.

🔶 18 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/l4UuYDyO1Y — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) December 14, 2022

The départements affected are Paris, Yvelines, Essonne, Val-d’Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Yonne, Aube, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vosges, Moselle, Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin.

The new orange alert for Thursday will come into effect at midnight and run until 6am on Thursday morning.