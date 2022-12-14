Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Flights cancelled and traffic disrupted as icy weather hits northern France

Much of northern France was placed on "orange" alert on Wednesday as snow and ice caused travel delays across the region.

Published: 14 December 2022 09:41 CET
Flights cancelled and traffic disrupted as icy weather hits northern France
A woman walks on a street covered by snow in Lyon, southeastern France, on December 13, 2022. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Some 33 French départements were placed on “orange” alert with snow and ice expected across much of northern France on Wednesday.

As the snowy weather moves east, 18 départements from the Paris region to Alsace will remain on alert for winter weather into Thursday.

Average accumulations of between two to five centimetres of snow were expected, though some places could receive up to five to ten centimetres. The difficult weather conditions led to flight cancellations at Paris airports, as well as “difficult road conditions” across northern France, according to traffic watchdog Bison Futé.

Traffic and roads

In terms of the roads, Anne Lavaud, the head of the accident prevention body “Prévention routière” told Franceinfo that motorists forced to use icy and snowy roads should “extend the safety distances” between vehicles and reduce speed. Lavaud also encouraged cyclists to opt for another mode of transport on Wednesday.

Bison Futé warned on its website that there was a “high risk of slippery roads” in the départements running from Brittany in the west to Alsace in the east, and according to Le Monde, the national road “118” – known for steep slopes and numerous curves – which links Les Ulis (Essonne) to the southwest of Paris was completely closed as of Tuesday night.

Some local authorities, like the prefecture of police for Île-de-France, encouraged workers to limit their travels on Wednesday and to work from home if possible.

In Calvados, Normandy local authorities asked residents to postpone [travel] as much as possible on Wednesday morning.

Several départements also limited school transport on Wednesday, and both Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France placed restrictions on the circulation of heavy goods vehicles on freeways.

Airports and flights

Paris airport authorities warned on Twitter on Wednesday that road access to both the Paris-Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports could “possibly” be disrupted on Wednesday. 

The Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, announced that approximately 25 percent of flights at Orly would be cancelled on Wednesday, and another 20 percent at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) expects “air traffic [to] be severely disrupted for departures and arrivals at Paris airports,” and encouraged people to postpone their trips if possible.

Weather to continue into Thursday

Forecasters expect the ice and snow to continue into Thursday, particularly in the north-east corner of the country. 

The départements affected are Paris, Yvelines, Essonne, Val-d’Oise, Seine-et-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Yonne, Aube, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Vosges, Moselle, Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin.

The new orange alert for Thursday will come into effect at midnight and run until 6am on Thursday morning.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

33 French départements placed on alert for snow and ice

Wintery weather has descended on France, with 33 départements placed on 'orange' alert as forecasters predict snow and icy conditions on Wednesday

Published: 13 December 2022 10:04 CET
Updated: 13 December 2022 14:35 CET
33 French départements placed on alert for snow and ice

As of Tuesday afternoon, seven départements in France were still on “orange” alert by Météo France, due to snow and ice.

The départements impacted were mostly located in France’s northwest: Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Mayenne, Orne, Manche and Sarthe – where forecasters expect freezing rain to begin around 6pm.

Météo France is warning drivers in the western French départements concerned that traffic conditions may begin to be difficult due to the weather in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

As for Wednesday, 33 départements have been listed under the “orange” alert due to expected snow and icy conditions.

The départements concerned are Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Manche, Sarthe, Calvados, Mayenne, Orne, Eure, Seine-Maritime, Eure-et-Loir, Oise, Yvelines, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Aube, Haute-Marne, Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Vosges, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Territoire de Belfort, Aisne, Loiret and Yonne.

They can be seen on the map below.

A screenshot from Meteo France, showing snow and ice alerts for Wednesday, December 13th

The snowfall will begin in France’s northwest and will move east, dropping snow in quantities of two to five centimetres on average, with accumulations of up to 10 centimetres in others. 

SHOW COMMENTS