EasyJet cabin crew scrap plans to strike over Christmas holidays

Unions representing flight attendants with EasyJet’s French subsidiary said that they were no longer calling on workers to strike, after the airline agreed to significant salary increases for 2023.
“Management came back to us with a new proposal that we could not refuse,” William Bourdon, the union representative for the SNPNC, which represents flight crews, told Le Parisien.
Leading unions, SNPNC and Unac, had threatened strike strike action during the Christmas holidays when the annual pay negotiations were unsuccessful at the end of November.
After continued discussions, the French subsidiary of EasyJet agreed to increase the base salary of cabin crew by 7.5 percent and pay the “Macron bonus” of €3,000 to all flight attendants – a proposal that unions accepted.
Other airlines have threatened to walk out during the Christmas holiday period.
Air France cabin crew published a strike notice in November, promising “strong mobilisation” if a contractual solution to replace the Collective Agreement between unions and management was not found. The threat had not been withdrawn as of December 14th.
Train services in France could also be impacted by industrial action over the Christmas (December 23rd through 26th) and New Year (December 30th to January 2nd) weekends, with unions representing conductors and ticket collectors threatening to strike during those days. You can read more HERE.
