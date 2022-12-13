Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

33 French départements placed on alert for snow and ice

Wintery weather has descended on France, with 33 départements placed on 'orange' alert as forecasters predict snow and icy conditions on Wednesday

Published: 13 December 2022 10:04 CET
Updated: 13 December 2022 14:35 CET
33 French départements placed on alert for snow and ice
Snow falls on a street in Lyon on December 13, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

As of Tuesday afternoon, seven départements in France were still on “orange” alert by Météo France, due to snow and ice.

The départements impacted were mostly located in France’s northwest: Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Mayenne, Orne, Manche and Sarthe – where forecasters expect freezing rain to begin around 6pm.

Météo France is warning drivers in the western French départements concerned that traffic conditions may begin to be difficult due to the weather in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

As for Wednesday, 33 départements have been listed under the “orange” alert due to expected snow and icy conditions.

The départements concerned are Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Manche, Sarthe, Calvados, Mayenne, Orne, Eure, Seine-Maritime, Eure-et-Loir, Oise, Yvelines, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Aube, Haute-Marne, Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Vosges, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Territoire de Belfort, Aisne, Loiret and Yonne.

They can be seen on the map below.

A screenshot from Meteo France, showing snow and ice alerts for Wednesday, December 13th

The snowfall will begin in France’s northwest and will move east, dropping snow in quantities of two to five centimetres on average, with accumulations of up to 10 centimetres in others. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Snow, ice and ‘extreme cold’ forecast for France this week

After a very cold weekend for much of France, low temperatures and snow are expected to continue into this week, according to forecasters, with several weather warnings in place.

Published: 12 December 2022 15:42 CET
Snow, ice and 'extreme cold' forecast for France this week

After freezing temperatures gripped much of France over the weekend, leaving a large part of the country’s northwestern corner blanketed in snow, meteorologists expect the cold weather to continue into the week.

On Monday, 39 French départements, particularly those located in the northwest, had been placed on “yellow” alert for snow and ice. Much of central and eastern France were coloured yellow alert as well, though for “extreme cold” temperatures. 

The northern half of the country was predicted to have temperatures ranging between 1C and 5C throughout the afternoon and early evening on Monday. 

Screenshot from Météo France

On Monday night, central-east and south-east France are expected to have some freezing rain and snowfall that may continue into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, experts have predicted below-freezing temperatures in many places, namely lows of -1C in Rennes and Paris, -3C in Lille, and -4C in Belfort.

According to Météo France, snowfall is expected in several parts of France on Wednesday, with freezing rain being predicted to start at the end of the day and in the evening, running along the west-east line from in Pays de la Loire to Franche-Compté.

It is possible snowfall will begin on Tuesday around the Massif Central and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as in the Alps in Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

On Wednesday, forecasters expect to see freezing rain and snowfall running from northern Brittany and Normandy into the Pais region, as well as in Grand-Est.

Temperatures are expected to remain low – around 0C – for both Wednesday and Thursday in the northern half of France, though the south of France can expect temperatures to warm up halfway through the week before they drop down again on Friday, according to forecasters.

SHOW COMMENTS