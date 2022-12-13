33 French départements placed on alert for snow and ice

As of Tuesday afternoon, seven départements in France were still on “orange” alert by Météo France, due to snow and ice.

The départements impacted were mostly located in France’s northwest: Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Mayenne, Orne, Manche and Sarthe – where forecasters expect freezing rain to begin around 6pm.

Météo France is warning drivers in the western French départements concerned that traffic conditions may begin to be difficult due to the weather in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

As for Wednesday, 33 départements have been listed under the “orange” alert due to expected snow and icy conditions.

The départements concerned are Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Vilaine, Manche, Sarthe, Calvados, Mayenne, Orne, Eure, Seine-Maritime, Eure-et-Loir, Oise, Yvelines, Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-d’Oise, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Aube, Haute-Marne, Marne, Meuse, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Moselle, Vosges, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Territoire de Belfort, Aisne, Loiret and Yonne.

They can be seen on the map below.

🔶 33 départements en Orange pic.twitter.com/FVZusFwshv — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) December 13, 2022

A screenshot from Meteo France, showing snow and ice alerts for Wednesday, December 13th

The snowfall will begin in France’s northwest and will move east, dropping snow in quantities of two to five centimetres on average, with accumulations of up to 10 centimetres in others.