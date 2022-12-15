For members
How sick leave pay in France compares to other countries in Europe
Your right to paid time off when you’re unwell varies considerably from country to country. From how many days you can take to whether you’ll get your full salary and when you need a doctor’s note, here’s how the rules in France compare to elsewhere in Europe.
Published: 13 December 2022 17:02 CET
EXPLAINED: What type of French visa do you need?
Navigating the French visa process can be tricky, but the key thing is to make sure that you're applying for the correct visa type for your situation - here are the 5 key questions that will decide which visa is right for you.
Published: 22 November 2022 15:24 CET
