French Word of the Day: Banco

This French word has nothing to do with visiting the ATM to get money out in France.

Published: 13 December 2022 09:18 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know banco?

Because you might be surprised when someone says this after you made a random guess.

What does it mean?

Banco – roughly pronounced bain-koh – is essentially the French word for “bingo!”

It is an exclamation used in French to indicate success. For example, if you were to guess the answer to a question correctly, your French counterpart might say “banco!” in response, similar to how one might use “bingo!” in English.

The French word comes from James Bond’s favourite card game – “baccara,” which is played in casinos. It is defined as a “comparing card game played between two hands: the ‘player’ and the ‘banker.’ During each round, it is possible for either the player or banker to have the higher score, or for it to be a tie. Experts believe the game is Italian in origin, having made its way to France in the 1500s.

The exclamation, sometimes said as “faire banco” (to make banco) was (and still is) said when one holds all the stakes against the bank alone.

Use it like this

J’ai pensé que le moyen le plus rapide d’y arriver serait le vélo, et banco ! J’avais raison. – I thought the fastest way to get there would be by bike, and bingo! I was correct.

Le président a tweeté : “Ce qui guide mon action, c’est de protéger nos concitoyens, de protéger notre jeunesse. Je vous réponds donc : banco, nous allons le faire.” En gros, il disait à tout le monde qu’il écoutait leurs conseils. – The President tweeted “Protecting our citizens and protecting our youth are what guide my actions. So I say to you: Yes! We will do it.” He was basically telling everyone he listened to their advice.

Please note we mistakenly spelled this word “banko” rather than banco in our initial newsletter to readers. Apologies from the team.

Member comments

French Word of the Day: Délestage

Depending on how winter progresses in France, this word might become more important to know.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:17 CET
Why do I need to know délestage?

Because you will want to know this word ahead of time, particularly if you are set to be impacted by one.

What does it mean?

Délestage – roughly pronounced day-leh-stahj – is the French word for “load-shedding”.

This is a very technical term normally only useful for those working in the power industry, but for those living in France, it has become more commonplace during the winter of 2022-2023, as the government and energy service providers plan for a winter of possible energy shortages.

Délestage refers to “load-shedding” or temporary and pre-planned blackouts/ power cuts done to decrease energy usage in a specific area and relieve stress on the grid. 

READ ALSO What you need to know about planned power cuts in France

Government officials have maintained that they are a last-resort option and remain highly unlikely. 

You may also hear délestages referred to more precisely as délestages électriques. Another synonym might be “coupures” (cuts).

Use it like this

J’utilise le site Ecowatt pour me tenir au courant des éventuels délestages en France. – I use the website Ecowatt to stay up to date on possible power cuts in France.

L’hiver 2022-2023 pourrait engendrer des délestages en France. – The winter of 2022-2023 could lead to load-shedding events in France.

