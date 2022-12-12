Snow, ice and ‘extreme cold’ forecast for France this week

After freezing temperatures gripped much of France over the weekend, leaving a large part of the country’s northwestern corner blanketed in snow, meteorologists expect the cold weather to continue into the week.

On Monday, 39 French départements, particularly those located in the northwest, had been placed on “yellow” alert for snow and ice. Much of central and eastern France were coloured yellow alert as well, though for “extreme cold” temperatures.

The northern half of the country was predicted to have temperatures ranging between 1C and 5C throughout the afternoon and early evening on Monday.

Screenshot from Météo France

On Monday night, central-east and south-east France are expected to have some freezing rain and snowfall that may continue into Tuesday morning.

❄️☃️❄️ Voici la chronologie de l'épisode de #neige et #verglas attendu dans le centre-est et le sud-est entre ce soir et demain matin. 👉👉👉 pic.twitter.com/X7AcDAORJz — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) December 12, 2022

On Tuesday, experts have predicted below-freezing temperatures in many places, namely lows of -1C in Rennes and Paris, -3C in Lille, and -4C in Belfort.

According to Météo France, snowfall is expected in several parts of France on Wednesday, with freezing rain being predicted to start at the end of the day and in the evening, running along the west-east line from in Pays de la Loire to Franche-Compté.

Après l'épisode pluvio-neigeux au centre-est cette nuit, un 2è épisode débutera demain soir par la Bretagne intérieur pour se propager mercredi jusqu'en Lorraine en passant par l'Ile-de-France. En raison de températures négatives, cette neige tiendra au sol (de 5 à 10 cm). pic.twitter.com/k8rt5sm1qi — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) December 12, 2022

It is possible snowfall will begin on Tuesday around the Massif Central and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as in the Alps in Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

On Wednesday, forecasters expect to see freezing rain and snowfall running from northern Brittany and Normandy into the Pais region, as well as in Grand-Est.

❄ Mercredi, un front devrait onduler de la Manche à l'Alsace avec un risque de #neige pouvant blanchir les sols. S'il est encore prématuré de donner des quantités, nord-#Bretagne, #Normandie, #ÎleDeFrance et #GrandEst semblent les plus exposés. ❄ (via https://t.co/2hATX8qJwg) pic.twitter.com/yaEYETgrae — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) December 12, 2022

Il faudra se méfier des pluies verglaçantes au contact entre l’air doux en altitude et l’air froid présent au sol, du Val de Loire à l’Orléanais, l’Yonne et le sud de la Lorraine. pic.twitter.com/XQ633ZO80N — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) December 12, 2022

Temperatures are expected to remain low – around 0C – for both Wednesday and Thursday in the northern half of France, though the south of France can expect temperatures to warm up halfway through the week before they drop down again on Friday, according to forecasters.