Snow, ice and ‘extreme cold’ forecast for France this week

After a very cold weekend for much of France, low temperatures and snow are expected to continue into this week, according to forecasters, with several weather warnings in place.

Published: 12 December 2022 15:42 CET
A photograph taken near Poitiers on January 15, 2022 shows frost covered trees. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

After freezing temperatures gripped much of France over the weekend, leaving a large part of the country’s northwestern corner blanketed in snow, meteorologists expect the cold weather to continue into the week.

On Monday, 39 French départements, particularly those located in the northwest, had been placed on “yellow” alert for snow and ice. Much of central and eastern France were coloured yellow alert as well, though for “extreme cold” temperatures. 

The northern half of the country was predicted to have temperatures ranging between 1C and 5C throughout the afternoon and early evening on Monday. 

Screenshot from Météo France

On Monday night, central-east and south-east France are expected to have some freezing rain and snowfall that may continue into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, experts have predicted below-freezing temperatures in many places, namely lows of -1C in Rennes and Paris, -3C in Lille, and -4C in Belfort.

According to Météo France, snowfall is expected in several parts of France on Wednesday, with freezing rain being predicted to start at the end of the day and in the evening, running along the west-east line from in Pays de la Loire to Franche-Compté.

It is possible snowfall will begin on Tuesday around the Massif Central and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, as well as in the Alps in Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

On Wednesday, forecasters expect to see freezing rain and snowfall running from northern Brittany and Normandy into the Pais region, as well as in Grand-Est.

Temperatures are expected to remain low – around 0C – for both Wednesday and Thursday in the northern half of France, though the south of France can expect temperatures to warm up halfway through the week before they drop down again on Friday, according to forecasters.

WEATHER

Big freeze on the horizon for much of France this weekend

Winter has made its way to France, with below-freezing temperatures expected across much of the country this weekend.

Published: 8 December 2022 11:14 CET
Big freeze on the horizon for much of France this weekend

Cold air from northern Europe will fall over a large part of mainland France, according to French weather forecaster Météo France.

The north of the country, primarily above the horizontal line running from Nantes to Lyon, is expected to see consistent temperatures, “with lows falling to -2C or -3C and highs around 3C until Monday.”

Parts of northern France may also experience snowfall and icy conditions this weekend, starting from Thursday night into Friday.

The départements most likely to be affected are in the country’s centre and east. Some have been placed in the “yellow” warning category, as shown below:

A screenshot from Meteo France, showing départements in the “yellow” warning category for Friday, December 9th

As for the south of France, the maximum average temperature is expected to be around 10C for Friday and to drop to around 7C and 6C for Saturday and Sunday,” Météo France forecaster Florian Hortala told Franceinfo. Though warmer weather will likely be present in Basque country and along the Mediterranean, according to TF1.

Nevertheless – Hortala told Franceinfo that the cold weather is still not chilly enough to constitute a “cold wave,” as temperatures are not low enough below seasonal norms. To be considered a “cold wave” the average national temperature must fall below -2C at least once, and remain under 0.9C for at least three days without going above 2.2C.

