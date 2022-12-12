French Word of the Day: Délestage

Why do I need to know délestage?

Because you will want to know this word ahead of time, particularly if you are set to be impacted by one.

What does it mean?

Délestage – roughly pronounced day-leh-stahj – is the French word for “load-shedding”.

This is a very technical term normally only useful for those working in the power industry, but for those living in France, it has become more commonplace during the winter of 2022-2023, as the government and energy service providers plan for a winter of possible energy shortages.

Délestage refers to “load-shedding” or temporary and pre-planned blackouts/ power cuts done to decrease energy usage in a specific area and relieve stress on the grid.

Government officials have maintained that they are a last-resort option and remain highly unlikely.

You may also hear délestages referred to more precisely as délestages électriques. Another synonym might be “coupures” (cuts).

Use it like this

J’utilise le site Ecowatt pour me tenir au courant des éventuels délestages en France. – I use the website Ecowatt to stay up to date on possible power cuts in France.

L’hiver 2022-2023 pourrait engendrer des délestages en France. – The winter of 2022-2023 could lead to load-shedding events in France.