FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Délestage

Depending on how winter progresses in France, this word might become more important to know.

Published: 12 December 2022 12:17 CET
Why do I need to know délestage?

Because you will want to know this word ahead of time, particularly if you are set to be impacted by one.

What does it mean?

Délestage – roughly pronounced day-leh-stahj – is the French word for “load-shedding”.

This is a very technical term normally only useful for those working in the power industry, but for those living in France, it has become more commonplace during the winter of 2022-2023, as the government and energy service providers plan for a winter of possible energy shortages.

Délestage refers to “load-shedding” or temporary and pre-planned blackouts/ power cuts done to decrease energy usage in a specific area and relieve stress on the grid. 

Government officials have maintained that they are a last-resort option and remain highly unlikely. 

You may also hear délestages referred to more precisely as délestages électriques. Another synonym might be “coupures” (cuts).

Use it like this

J’utilise le site Ecowatt pour me tenir au courant des éventuels délestages en France. – I use the website Ecowatt to stay up to date on possible power cuts in France.

L’hiver 2022-2023 pourrait engendrer des délestages en France. – The winter of 2022-2023 could lead to load-shedding events in France.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Tête d’ampoule

We are not just talking about the hopping Pixar lamps.

Published: 9 December 2022 10:42 CET
Why do I need to know tête d’ampoule?

Because you might want to compliment your brainy friend.

What does it mean?

Tête d’ampoule – roughly pronounced tet dahm-pool – translates precisely to “lightbulb head.”

This phrase describes someone who is very smart or intelligent, so the more accurate translation would be “bright” or “brilliant” roughly equivalent of the English phrase “egg-head” or “brain-box”.  

This is a common way younger French people might describe a high-achieving classmate or friend, though sometimes it can be used ironically. 

As you might expect, the phrase is a metaphor –  referring to the idea that the light bulb produces light for others to see. A person described as a “tête d’ampoule” is considered to come up with clever or smart ideas all the time.

The French language loves to describe people based on their heads, for instance, you probably would want to be called a “tête d’ampoule,” but perhaps not a “tête de mule” (mule head), which means stubborn or uncompromising.

Use it like this

Il a inventé beaucoup de choses utiles, il est clairement une tête d’ampoule. – He has invented many useful things, he is clearly brilliant.

Cette tête d’ampoule était major de sa promotion au lycée et elle a été acceptée dans toutes les universités de l’Ivy League. – This genius was valedictorian in high school and she got into all the ivy league universities.

T’as résolu l’énigme en moins de 2 minutes? T’es vraiment une tête d’ampoule – You solved the riddle in under two minutes? You’re really a genius.

