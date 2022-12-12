French rail workers to strike this weekend, amid the start of school holidays

The union Sud-Rail has filed a nationwide strike notice encouraging signal operators to walk out from Thursday December 15th (starting at 8pm) to Monday December 19th (ending at 8am), after pay negotiations with SNCF management yielded “insufficient” results.
During pay talks on Friday, SNCF, France’s national rail service, offered workers monthly bonus of €60 (gross) starting in June, which was significantly lower than the €300 requested by Sud-Rail union representatives.
Saying that SNCF’s proposals “border on contempt,” the union called on signal operators to “send in mass” their declarations of intent to strike. In the statement, the union added that there “is still time for SNCF management to continue negotiations if it wants to avoid a major conflict.”
So far, only the union Sud-Rail has called for national action. The CGT union referred to the remuneration offers as ‘insufficient,’ but did not go so far as to call for national action, rather it has encouraged workers via “local notices.”
As of December 12th, none of the other unions representing signal operators had called for widespread walkouts.
The strike is set to begin on December 15th, one day before schools break up for the Christmas holidays in France, meaning it could impact families looking to travel that weekend.
As the industrial action will likely predominantly involve workers called to strike by the Sud-Rail union, disturbances might be less widespread than they would be if other unions were to join in calls for strikes.
Travellers can expect specific information regarding trains’ timetables, delays and cancellations in the 24 hours prior to the start of the strike. If your travel plans are impacted, you will receive notification from SNCF.
The strike set to occur starting on December 15th comes just a week ahead of proposed industrial action by conductors and ticket collectors, who have threatened to strike over the Christmas weekend (December 23rd to 26th) and the New Year’s weekend (December 30th to January 2nd).
These strikes have not yet been confirmed, as they will depend on the results of the meetings, which will run from December 8th to the 22nd.
