POLITICS

France’s Les Républicains pick hardliner Ciotti as new leader

France's once-mighty right-wing Les Républicains party announced a new leader on Sunday, with members picking right-wing hardliner Eric Ciotti in the hope he can revive their dim electoral prospects.

Published: 12 December 2022 08:34 CET
French Les Republicains' (LR) newly-elected president Eric Ciotti. Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / POOL / AFP

The party traces its roots back to post-World War II hero Charles de Gaulle and has provided presidents from Jacques Chirac to Nicolas Sarkozy.

But its candidate slumped to just 4.8 percent in April’s presidential election, with its grassroots support switching to either centrist President Emmanuel Macron or far-right candidates.

Les Républicains’ (LR) 62 MPs play a key role in France’s hung parliament, however, where Macron’s minority government frequently needs their support to pass legislation.

Ciotti beat rival Bruno Retailleau by 53.7 percent to 46.3 percent after a second round of voting by the party’s 91,000 members.

Ciotti is an MP from the southern city of Nice who is best known for his hardline views on immigration and French identity which are close to the far right’s.

During a bid to become the LR presidential candidate for this year’s election, he vowed to defend “Jewish-Christian” France against an “invasion” of migrants.

The 57-year-old also proposed a “French Guantanamo” Bay for Islamic extremists.

He has ruled out a formal alliance with Macron’s minority government in parliament and it remains to be seen whether he will order MPs to try to block legislation.

LR are also the biggest party in the upper-house Senate, giving them an opportunity to rewrite legislation.

Macron is still hoping LR lawmakers will help pass major pension reform – one of the party’s long-standing targets – when a bill is presented to parliament early next year.

The reform would see the retirement age raised for most people to 65 from its current level of 62.

Ciotti has also pledged to promote former party chief Laurent Wauquiez as the group’s presidential candidate for elections in 2027 when Macron must step down after two terms in office.

SPORT

French sports minister wore rainbow-sleeved pullover to quarter-final match in Qatar

France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera wore a sweater with rainbow-coloured sleeves to France's World Cup quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday in a message of support for gay rights.

Published: 11 December 2022 12:23 CET
Oudea-Castera, a former professional tennis player, watched the game from the VIP box as France beat England 2-1 to move a step closer to successfully defending their title.

The rights of the LGBTQ+ community and the use of the rainbow symbol have been a recurrent point of discussion at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

“It was important to express my support for human rights on the whole, notably LGBT rights.. and to do it in an unaggressive way with regards to Qatar, which is our partner,” she told Franceinfo

radio.

Saturday was the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General assembly in Paris in 1948, she said.

Before the tournament, the French capital and several other major cities said they would not show matches from Qatar on public screens amid calls for a boycott of the competition.

President Emmanuel Macron, who argued that “we must not politicise sport”, is set to travel to Qatar on Wednesday to watch France play Morocco in the semi-final.

He had promised to support France in person if they made it to the semi-final.

“I will come back with the president on Wednesday,” Oudea-Castera told Franceinfo radio. “We’re working the details out.

“He (Macron) made this commitment and he will honour it with pleasure.”

Champs-Elysees clashes

Macron’s presence underlines the close ties between France and Qatar, which is an important gas supplier to Europe and major client for French military hardware.

France’s game with Morocco will be given added spice by the countries’ history, with Morocco one of France’s north African colonies during the 20th century.

France is also home to large Moroccan and Franco-Moroccan populations, with thousands of fans seen out in the streets celebrating on Saturday after the Atlas Lions beat Portugal 1-0.

Around 20,000 people headed to the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday night where French and Moroccan supporters celebrated together, many of them with torn loyalties.

“It will be as if my father were playing against my mother,” Lilia, a 36-year-old woman of Franco-Moroccan origin, told AFP with a smile.

“I’m hugely proud, especially when you come from these two cultures, France and Morocco,” Hassan Ikan told AFP in a raucous bar just after the match.

“Seeing them both in a semi-final, it’s just utter joy,” he added.

The Champs-Elysees celebrations were soured late on Saturday night after police were targeted with fireworks and other projectiles, the city’s police department told AFP.

Seventy-four people were arrested and police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Football matches involving France and north African teams have been a source of divisive tension about immigration and national identity in the past.

A France-Algeria friendly in 2001 in Paris saw the French national anthem roundly booed in what was the first meeting on the pitch between the countries since Algeria’s independence in 1962.

Conservative and far-right politicians were incensed that many of those booing were apparently French people of Algerian origin.

The mood was not helped as the match had to be abandoned due to a pitch invasion with France leading 4-1.

“The Algerian national anthem was not booed, there was respect for Algeria,” said French player Lilian Thuram afterwards.

“Why did these young people, most of whom were born in France, boo their country’s anthem?”

Algeria’s victorious campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations also saw clashes with police in France during fan celebrations.

