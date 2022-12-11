Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

French sports minister wore rainbow-sleeved pullover to quarter-final match in Qatar

France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera wore a sweater with rainbow-coloured sleeves to France's World Cup quarter-final in Qatar on Saturday in a message of support for gay rights.

Published: 11 December 2022 12:23 CET
LGBT
Minister Oudea-Castera wore a sweater with rainbow-coloured sleeves to France's World Cup quarter-final match. Photo by Cecilie Johnsen / Unsplash

Oudea-Castera, a former professional tennis player, watched the game from the VIP box as France beat England 2-1 to move a step closer to successfully defending their title.

The rights of the LGBTQ+ community and the use of the rainbow symbol have been a recurrent point of discussion at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

“It was important to express my support for human rights on the whole, notably LGBT rights.. and to do it in an unaggressive way with regards to Qatar, which is our partner,” she told Franceinfo

radio.

Saturday was the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General assembly in Paris in 1948, she said.

Before the tournament, the French capital and several other major cities said they would not show matches from Qatar on public screens amid calls for a boycott of the competition.

President Emmanuel Macron, who argued that “we must not politicise sport”, is set to travel to Qatar on Wednesday to watch France play Morocco in the semi-final.

He had promised to support France in person if they made it to the semi-final.

“I will come back with the president on Wednesday,” Oudea-Castera told Franceinfo radio. “We’re working the details out.

“He (Macron) made this commitment and he will honour it with pleasure.”

Champs-Elysees clashes

Macron’s presence underlines the close ties between France and Qatar, which is an important gas supplier to Europe and major client for French military hardware.

France’s game with Morocco will be given added spice by the countries’ history, with Morocco one of France’s north African colonies during the 20th century.

France is also home to large Moroccan and Franco-Moroccan populations, with thousands of fans seen out in the streets celebrating on Saturday after the Atlas Lions beat Portugal 1-0.

Around 20,000 people headed to the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday night where French and Moroccan supporters celebrated together, many of them with torn loyalties.

“It will be as if my father were playing against my mother,” Lilia, a 36-year-old woman of Franco-Moroccan origin, told AFP with a smile.

“I’m hugely proud, especially when you come from these two cultures, France and Morocco,” Hassan Ikan told AFP in a raucous bar just after the match.

“Seeing them both in a semi-final, it’s just utter joy,” he added.

The Champs-Elysees celebrations were soured late on Saturday night after police were targeted with fireworks and other projectiles, the city’s police department told AFP.

Seventy-four people were arrested and police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.

Football matches involving France and north African teams have been a source of divisive tension about immigration and national identity in the past.

A France-Algeria friendly in 2001 in Paris saw the French national anthem roundly booed in what was the first meeting on the pitch between the countries since Algeria’s independence in 1962.

Conservative and far-right politicians were incensed that many of those booing were apparently French people of Algerian origin.

The mood was not helped as the match had to be abandoned due to a pitch invasion with France leading 4-1.

“The Algerian national anthem was not booed, there was respect for Algeria,” said French player Lilian Thuram afterwards.

“Why did these young people, most of whom were born in France, boo their country’s anthem?”

Algeria’s victorious campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations also saw clashes with police in France during fan celebrations.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

Giroud’s magnificent World Cup continues as France evoke spirit of 2018

Olivier Giroud continued his magnificent World Cup by scoring France's late winner in their quarter-final against England on Saturday and admitted that the holders' battling performance in adversity evoked the spirit of their triumphant 2018 run.

Published: 11 December 2022 09:31 CET
Giroud's magnificent World Cup continues as France evoke spirit of 2018

France are now just two games away from becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy after Giroud’s fourth goal of the tournament sunk an impressive England side in a titanic battle at Al Bayt Stadium.

The holders took the lead through Aurelien Tchouameni but were pegged back early in the second half and were on the ropes for long spells before Giroud headed in the decisive goal in the 78th minute to seal a 2-1 victory.

France had considerably less possession, half as many attempts on goal and got lucky late on as Harry Kane – having earlier scored from the spot – blazed an 84th-minute penalty over the bar.

A game that brought back memories

And Giroud later said the game brought back memories of his team’s semi-final in Russia four years ago, when they edged out Belgium 1-0 in Saint-Petersburg before going on to beat Croatia and lift the trophy.

“This match reminds me of the Belgium game in 2018, even if the scenario is a bit different because England came back and believed in their chances and pushed forward,” Giroud said.

“We showed superb spirit and worked so hard for each other. It is the same spirit as in 2018 and I hope we go as far as possible because this group is capable of great things.”

Giroud was a non-scoring member of the 2018 team but at 36 he is enjoying a memorable tournament in Qatar having earlier overtaken Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time top scorer.

It is a far cry from Euro 2020, when he was relegated to the bench following Karim Benzema’s return to the international fold.

Back to playing a key role

This time he has taken full advantage of Benzema’s injury just before the World Cup began to become a key player again, and France have put their disappointing European Championship – when they lost to Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 – firmly behind them.

Their performance in Qatar also contrasts starkly with the trend at recent World Cups, with Italy, Spain and Germany going out of the last three tournaments as holders in the first round.

“The recent record of the holders has been rather negative so we can be pleased at reversing that trend,” said coach Didier Deschamps, whose team will now be strongly fancied to beat Morocco in the last four.

If France do go all the way to the final in Doha next Sunday and win it, they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the title.

“We are getting closer but now we have a very important next step and that is on Wednesday against Morocco. We can be satisfied with what we have done without settling for this,” Deschamps added.

SHOW COMMENTS