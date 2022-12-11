Christmas, strikes, festivals and slang: 6 essential articles for life in France

For the past two Christmases strict Covid rules prevented many people from travelling. This year, that isn’t an issue, but there are strikes (especially if you’re travelling to the UK), service reductions and high ticket prices to contend with.
So, whether you’re a foreigner in France planning to see friends or relatives back home over the festive season, a second-home owner, or you’re planning a Christmas or New Year trip to France, here’s what you need to know.
But when you get here, could the lights go out? The French government continues to insist that power cuts are very unlikely this winter – in fact the network operator has said there will be no blackouts in France before the end of 2022.
Nevertheless, there is an emergency plan in place, so here’s what it says about power cuts, from length and frequency to warning times.
After Christmas, France’s eight biggest unions have promised massive, co-ordinated strikes and demonstrations in January if the government goes ahead with planned pension reforms. Business as usual, then…
If you live in France, or are planning to visit in the new year, you might find your pockets or the bottom of your purse a bit emptier, as the country is doing away with automatically printed receipts as part of its anti-waste laws.
France is home to hundreds of festivals every year, from small local celebrations to internationally renowned events such as the Strasbourg Christmas market, Nice Carnival and the Lyon Fête des lumières. But there are other festivals that are, frankly, a bit strange. Here are just nine of them…
And finally… If you ever had the feeling you had mastered the French language, all of these illusions may disappear when you travel to a different area – add regional slang to thick accents and it feels like you never took a French class in your life. Here is a handy list of expressions you may need.
