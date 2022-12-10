Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Blackouts, blagues and cross-Channel banter

From France's most side-splitting political 'jokes' to electricity blackouts, domestic flights and of course the outbreak of France-England football banter, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 10 December 2022 08:43 CET
Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

I’m very far from being a football fan, but I must admit to having quite enjoyed the outbreak of Franco-English banter this week ahead of the quarter final match between the two countries.

I hear on the grapevine that virtually the entire British press corps in France have been up in the Paris suburb of Bondy this week, trying to find hidden exclusives on France’s star player (and Bondy boy) Kylian Mbappé, such as this one from the Daily Mail in which it is revealed – shock – that he liked waffles with chocolate when he was a kid. 

British Ambassador in France Menna Rawlings told our Talking France podcast that she predicts a 3-2 win for England, while president Emmanuel Macron predicts that France will win the whole tournament. We’ll see who is right, although Macron’s incredibly accurate and detailed prediction of the France-Poland score has led to him being nicknamed ‘Manu le poulpe‘ – after Paul the psychic octopus.

We’re not just talking about football though, this week’s Talking France also considers the France-England relationship more broadly, as well as looking at whether power cuts will really happen this winter, how France’s domestic flights ban really works and who is the big-haired Frenchman taking on Elon Musk.

Find it HERE or listen on the link below. 

Power shocks

On a more serious note, France is talking about power cuts this week and I have learned a new word – délestage. It means ‘load-shedding’ and it refers to the grid operators putting into place planned power cuts in the event of energy shortages.

The government has now released the detailed plan for these – which will take place in limited areas for two-hours only, with a warning the day before – but continues to insist that this is extremely unlikely.

Macron sounded unusually testy when asked about this by reporters, saying: “Stop it. We’re a major power, we have a great energy system, and we’re going to get through this winter despite the war. This debate is absurd.”

Political jokers

Now here is some truly valuable research – Phd student Théo Delemazure has analysed which French politicians get the most laughs when talking in parliament.

It comes as France’s annual prize is awarded for the funniest politician – and this year it goes to Communist leader Fabien Roussel for this joke: “La station d’essence est le seul endroit en France où celui qui tient le pistolet est aussi celui qui se fait braquer.”

It translates as ‘the petrol station is the only place where the one holding the gun is also the one who is robbed’ – a joke that works much better in French where ‘pistolet’ means both a pistol and the petrol pump. 

While most of the jokes on the shortlist would provoke groans rather than laughs, Roussel is a genuinely witty speaker, although I preferred his crack about the difference between tax evasion and tax avoidance being “the thickness of a prison cell wall”. 

Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden ‘bromance’

From bread to bromances, via disaster movies and French icons, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 3 December 2022 08:33 CET
Inside France: Bread, disaster movies and the Macron-Biden 'bromance'

French stick

There probably aren’t many people who don’t know that the French really, really like baguettes and are very proud of their national bread product.

But in case anyone was in any doubt, here’s president Emmanuel Macron waxing lyrical (on the day that the baguette was awarded UNESCO world heritage status) about how the very spirit of France is contained in the ‘few centimetres of savoir-faire‘ that makes up the simple baguette. 

Bromance

Macron was in the US for serious and potentially fraught talks with US president Joe Biden, but as now seems to be traditional when Macron meets a world leader there were lots of headlines about their ‘bromance’ as the men were pictured holding hands.

I believe I’ve said this before, but Macron does this with all the world leaders . . . I’d just hate you to be disappointed, guys. 

Power 

As the temperatures in France drop and local authorities are under instruction to create emergency plans for blackouts, I did a little experiment to see how much of a difference all those French government energy-savings tips make – and they are surprisingly effective. (Disclaimer: I’m obviously not actually a scientist, have no scientific qualifications and don’t really understand how electricity doesn’t just dribble out of the walls when you take the plug out). 

And speaking of power, I think the award for the worst attempt at reassurance has to go to government spokesman Olivier Véran, who told the French “we’re not in a disaster movie” when asked about the possibility of power cuts this winter (although most experts say that cuts are actually quite unlikely). 

French icons

In this week’s Talking France podcast I was happy to be able to talk about one of my great French heroines – Simone Veil. We also look at that Franco-American relationship, why Alsace is different, how to get Paris Olympic tickets and share some French life hacks.

Download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Cartoon of the week

Here’s Libération cartoonist Coco’s take on the news that Paris public transport operator RATP is €950 million in debt and contemplating a big hike in ticket prices.

Region president (and failed 2022 election candidate) Valérie Pécresse voices the classic request of beggars on the Metro “spare change, a restaurant voucher, from the goodness of your heart . . . or a hike in Navigo prices”.

