Inside France: Blackouts, blagues and cross-Channel banter

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

I’m very far from being a football fan, but I must admit to having quite enjoyed the outbreak of Franco-English banter this week ahead of the quarter final match between the two countries.

French and British papers already trolling each other ahead of Saturday’s quarter final🔥🔥🔥#FranceVsEngland pic.twitter.com/et22FsOaT8 — Alison Sargent (@sargentali) December 5, 2022

I hear on the grapevine that virtually the entire British press corps in France have been up in the Paris suburb of Bondy this week, trying to find hidden exclusives on France’s star player (and Bondy boy) Kylian Mbappé, such as this one from the Daily Mail in which it is revealed – shock – that he liked waffles with chocolate when he was a kid.

British Ambassador in France Menna Rawlings told our Talking France podcast that she predicts a 3-2 win for England, while president Emmanuel Macron predicts that France will win the whole tournament. We’ll see who is right, although Macron’s incredibly accurate and detailed prediction of the France-Poland score has led to him being nicknamed ‘Manu le poulpe‘ – after Paul the psychic octopus.

We’re not just talking about football though, this week’s Talking France also considers the France-England relationship more broadly, as well as looking at whether power cuts will really happen this winter, how France’s domestic flights ban really works and who is the big-haired Frenchman taking on Elon Musk.

Find it HERE or listen on the link below.

Power shocks

On a more serious note, France is talking about power cuts this week and I have learned a new word – délestage. It means ‘load-shedding’ and it refers to the grid operators putting into place planned power cuts in the event of energy shortages.

The government has now released the detailed plan for these – which will take place in limited areas for two-hours only, with a warning the day before – but continues to insist that this is extremely unlikely.

Macron sounded unusually testy when asked about this by reporters, saying: “Stop it. We’re a major power, we have a great energy system, and we’re going to get through this winter despite the war. This debate is absurd.”

Political jokers

Now here is some truly valuable research – Phd student Théo Delemazure has analysed which French politicians get the most laughs when talking in parliament.

[1/13] 🏛️ Thread : Qui sont les députés les plus blagueurs ? J’ai analysé les comptes-rendus des débats pour voir qui provoquait le plus de rires et de sourires à l’Assemblée nationale. #DirectAN🔽 Lien de l’article complet : https://t.co/lb4hLpsYoY pic.twitter.com/6Sy5UWWSVZ — Théo Delemazure (@DelemazureTheo) December 6, 2022

It comes as France’s annual prize is awarded for the funniest politician – and this year it goes to Communist leader Fabien Roussel for this joke: “La station d’essence est le seul endroit en France où celui qui tient le pistolet est aussi celui qui se fait braquer.”

It translates as ‘the petrol station is the only place where the one holding the gun is also the one who is robbed’ – a joke that works much better in French where ‘pistolet’ means both a pistol and the petrol pump.

While most of the jokes on the shortlist would provoke groans rather than laughs, Roussel is a genuinely witty speaker, although I preferred his crack about the difference between tax evasion and tax avoidance being “the thickness of a prison cell wall”.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.