BUSINESS

France’s Mediawan buys majority stake in Brad Pitt’s Plan B

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in US film star Brad Pitt's production house Plan B Entertainment, it said Friday, in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million.

Published: 10 December 2022 16:42 CET
Photo: Tiziana FABI/AFP

Plan B, co-founded by Pitt in the early 2000s with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston has three best picture Oscar winners to its name: “The Departed”, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight”.

The deal “marks the deployment of Mediawan into the American market,” the French company said in a press release which did not say how much the deal was worth.

The Financial Times reported the deal had valued Plan B Entertainment at more than $300 million.

“Cinema is becoming international. Talents are emerging all over the world,” Pitt said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. “For our future projects, we have to look outside the United States.”

With Mediawan “we have the same conception of how to produce films and series,” he added.

In a press release Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was “an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most beautiful independent production company in the US.”

Founded in 2015 Mediawan produces and distributes films, series and streaming shows and has recently snapped up several production houses across Europe.

It produced the hit Netflix show “Call My Agent.”

ENERGY

France’s TotalEnergies exits Russian gas firm’s board

TotalEnergies is withdrawing from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek in the wake of sanctions against Moscow

Published: 9 December 2022 11:01 CET
French energy group TotalEnergies is withdrawing from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow.

TotalEnergies said in a statement that the two directors have had to abstain from voting in board meetings, “in particular on financial matters”, due to the European sanctions.

“They are therefore no longer in a position to fully carry out their duties on the board which might become an issue for the governance of this company,” the French firm said.

“Under these circumstances, the Board of Directors of TotalEnergies has decided to withdraw the representatives of the Company from the board of PAO Novatek with immediate effect,” it said.

TotalEnergies added that it will no longer account for its 19.4 percent stake in Novatek, leading to a $3.7 billion write-down in its fourth quarter accounts.

The French company said it cannot sell its stake in the Russian firm as, “it is forbidden for TotalEnergies to sell any asset to one of Novatek’s main shareholders who is under sanction”.

