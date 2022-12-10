Read news from:
France plays down Macron Russia security comment

Comments by France's president about offering Russia security guarantees were taken "out of context", an aide said Friday, after the remarks stoked new tensions with Kyiv before a reconstruction conference in Paris.

Published: 10 December 2022 09:34 CET
Photo: JOSE JORDAN/AFP

In an interview with France’s TF1 channel last Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron cast forward to a settlement with Russia after the end of fighting in Ukraine, saying that Moscow would need “guarantees for its own security”.

That provoked new concern in Kyiv that the French leader was again seeking to balance his support for Ukraine’s war effort with diplomatic outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Someone wants to provide security guarantees to a terrorist and murderous state?” the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on social media.

An aide to the French leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Macron was repeating his long-held view that a negotiated settlement would be needed to end the conflict.

“If you read everything the president said, you see there is nothing new,” the aide said. “He is saying what the Ukrainians say themselves.”

There are fears that the remarks could overshadow a reconstruction conference in Paris next Tuesday that Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is to attend and President Volodymyr Zelensky to address via video link.

“There’s a gap between what some people say by taking part of a sentence out of context and the reality of the work that we are doing, which is going smoothly,” the aide said.

“The dialogue between the president (Macron) and President Zelensky is excellent.”

Macron himself earlier in the week sought to draw a line under his statements, which have been criticised by other eastern European allies including Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

“I think we should not… try to create controversy where there is none,” the French leader said during a trip to Albania on Tuesday.

During the TF1 interview, Macron also stressed that France would not put pressure on Ukraine to stop it fighting to regain territory occupied by Russia.

‘One step ahead?’

But many in Kyiv and eastern Europe remain sceptical about the French leader’s intentions, after he said “we must not humiliate Russia” in June and kept up regular calls with Putin after the invasion.

Many French analysts have criticised Macron for the timing of his remarks.

“Of course, we need to be prepared for afterwards and keep up contacts,” Dominique Trinquand, a former French general, told the France 5 channel this week during a debate. “But first you need to win, everyone says this.”

Macron “wants to be one step ahead,” he said.

The conference in Paris on Tuesday will see governments, business and aid agencies come together to look at what immediate assistance they can give Ukraine over the winter.

It will focus on the energy, health, food, transport and water sectors.

“Our starting point is that we’ve seen a change in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since the month of October when Russia began to intensify its bombing of civilian — not military — infrastructure in Ukraine,” the aide to Macron said.

French locals urge Macron to eject mayor over child sexual images

A group of villagers in eastern France said on Friday they have asked President Emmanuel Macron to remove their mayor, who refuses to resign despite an investigation into allegations he accessed child sexual images.

Published: 9 December 2022 14:05 CET
French locals urge Macron to eject mayor over child sexual images

Dominique Lott, mayor of the Echenon municipality home to around 800 people, was one of 48 men arrested in mid-November raids across France.

He has acknowledged “some of the acts of which he is accused” ahead of his April trial, Dijon prosecutors said when he was detained.

They added that he possessed “images and videos depicting minors aged five to 15 in suggestive poses, or engaging in sex acts with each other or with adults”.

But the mayor is not required to resign by law, stoking anger among villagers.

By Friday, a petition demanding he step down had gathered almost 600 signatures.

National politicians Adrien Quatennens — an MP accused of striking his wife — and Julien Bayou — the Greens chief who stepped down over accusations of “psychological violence” against a former partner — had quit, so “why not our mayor?”, the signatories asked.

“Only two” village councillors out of 14 have stepped down in protest, said local resident and mother of an eight-month-old boy, Wardia Haya-Cartaut, one of the authors of the letter to Macron.

For its part, the local council said in a statement that “the justice system will take care of the trial, that’s not up to us”.

“Legally speaking, we have no room for manoeuvre,” the council added.

But Haya-Cartaut quotes chapter and verse from the legal code on local government, which allows the French president to recall a mayor.

“Without disrespecting the principle of presumption of innocence, it is in your power to issue a disciplinary measure,” she wrote to Macron alongside two other local mothers.

