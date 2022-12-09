Read news from:
LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: The French you never learned in school and all about Christmas

From strange and surprising festivals and discussions around finances to all the French expressions you'll need this Christmas, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:26 CET
Marseille fans cheer in 2019 (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

The first time I went out for drinks with French friends, I confidently walked up to the bar and said “Puis-je avoir une pinte de blonde, s’il vous plaît?” As soon as we walked away from the bar, one of my new friends started laughing. At first, I though the was laughing because of my accent, or perhaps I had misgendered beer…though I was pretty sure “une pinte” was correct.

Once we sat down at the table, he told me (and everyone else) that I had spoken some of the most formal French he had ever heard. Perhaps he was exaggerating a bit, but after that experience I never used the phrase “puis-je” again.

There are a lot of French phrases and formalities that are treated as essential in school, but once you get to France you realise that no one actually uses them. For me, the most glaringly evident was “puis-je,” but there are plenty of other expressions whose only use is inside an English classroom. 

Zut alors! The French phrases you learn but don’t really need

If you are travelling around France, there is a good bit of regional slang that you likely never learned in school as well. For example, if you decide to see a football match in Marseille, you might hear people chanting “On craint dégun!” Even those who have become fluent in the French language might find themselves scratching their heads after this one. That is because “Dégun” in the south-east is slang for “no one” – so the expression means “we fear no one!”

Unsurprisingly, a decent amount of the regional slang has to do with food, though pétanque certainly has its own special vocabulary.

The regional French slang you’ll need for travelling around France

Among the other things you likely missed learning about in the classroom are France’s nine strangest festivals. One involves testing the best and most authentic sounding cri de cochon (pig squeal), while another tests contestants ability to eat as much tripe as possible with their hands tied behind their backs.

My personal favourite takes place in the Pyrenees mountains and involves a man dressing in bear skins and eventually being caught and “skinned” by the villagers to commemorate the start of spring. 

Bears, lemons and pig-squealing: 9 of France’s strangest festivals

But there are some traditions you may have been taught in school – perhaps the importance of the delicious Christmas desert – a Bûche du Noël (Christmas log) – a chocolate or chestnut roulade covered in festive decorations. Christmas in France is a special time, with illuminated garlands spelling out “Joyeuses Fêtes” along the boulevards, and Christmas trees decorating the entrances to buildings from offices to apartment complexes.

5 things to know about a traditional French Christmas

If you are preparing for Christmas celebrations in France, you may have been warned to avoid chatting about some topics, such as money, with French people. Discussing finances and personal wealth is still seen as a bit taboo in France, though that might be changing with the younger generation, according to Ilana Levy, a bilingual freelance journalist living in Paris.

There is some interesting history behind the French tendency to avoid outward, flashy signs of wealth, preferring to associate money with refinement.

Is it true that the French don’t like to talk about money?

And if you are wondering what you should say during Christmas festivities, The Local has a helpful guide of all the phrases you will need during the holidays. From asking about finishing off leftovers and what your niece or nephew got from Father Christmas to hoping for a white, snowy Christmas, these are the expressions you’ll need.

Vive le vent: The French phrases you need at Christmas time

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Walking, cycling and dining in France

From the true origins of France's favourite bread and how to survive a French traditional dinner to the country's best cycling routes, our new weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 2 December 2022 08:43 CET
La Belle Vie: Walking, cycling and dining in France

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

French baguettes have finally gotten the recognition they deserve. With 320 made every second in France, working out to just under half a baguette per person per day, the tradition behind baking these doughy delicacies has now been inscribed in UNESCO’s “intangible cultural heritage” list.

As all francophiles know, baguettes are a source of national pride in France. There are countrywide competitions to judge France’s best boulangers, who have to make the bread en respectant la tradition – using just four ingredients; flour, water, yeast and salt. After that it’s up to the skill of the baker to make a truly delicious baguette, a skill that will now forever be internationally recognised. 

Baguettes have been around for a long time in France, but you might be surprised to learn that they only officially got their name in 1920. The history is surprisingly blurry, with some pointing to baguettes as “Napoleon’s bread of war” and others referencing a certain Viennese bakery in central Paris in the late 1830s.

Let them eat bread: the origins of the French baguette

If you attend a French dinner party, you will almost certainly be offered some baguette to go along with your food, where it is is intended to be eaten alongside the main course. The entrée (appetizer or starter) is a course in itself during a traditional French dinner, and you definitely do not want to confuse it with the main course only to find yourself no longer hungry when the bœuf bourguignon comes along.

While it won’t go on forever, French dinners typically have several courses, with time for cheese being one of the most important. 

Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner

While enjoying a meal with your French friends, you are bound to hear plenty of French – that is in part due to the fact that French dinners are deliberately spaced out so as to encourage more time for discussion and socialising.

The host or hostess might regale you with some explanations of the food on the table – perhaps how it was cooked or some crucial part of the recipe. However, you will hear plenty of other French expressions referencing food, particularly fruits and vegetables, during the moments when you are not holding a fork and knife too.

Food is very important to the French, and as such it appears in the French language quite a lot too. 

21 essential French fruit and vegetable expressions

To work up your appetite for your next French meal, why not consider a bit of cycling? Taking a bicycle around France is one of the best ways to enjoy the stunning countryside, fresh air, and adorable villages – all while getting a good workout. 

You may not have known that France has a huge network of car-free cycling paths winding across the country, and the rate of new paths being built and old ones expanded upon is ever increasing. You also do not have to worry about encountering too many steep hills, as many of the bike paths have been put in place of old rail lines – meaning you can benefit from a mostly flat cycling route. 

The Local spoke with cyclist and travel website editor Bella Molloy to hear about her favourite seven cycling routes across France.

Vineyards to canals: 7 of the best cycle routes in France

The reality is that not all of us are cyclists though. If you would prefer a nice stroll, France has a lot to offer in that regard too. One location stands out as a walker’s paradise.

Located off France’s northern coast, the island of Cezembre might not sound appealing at first, considering the fact that it is covered in unexploded munitions from World War II. 

But don’t worry – the island opened up for visitors in 2018 after extensive de-mining efforts allowed for the opening of a marked path. With incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean and a fascinating history to match, Cezembre is definitely worth the ‘must-see’ list for your next trip.

Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers’ paradise

Finally, if you are looking for another lesser known method of planning a tour de France, you could consider chasing down all of France’s many Statues of Liberty – or la Liberté éclairant le monde as she is known in French.

That’s right – the Lady Liberty standing tall outside of New York City is not the only one in the world. She has many replicas in France – 12 stand out among the pack, and one is even located on the Seine River in Paris.

From Bordeaux to Colmar, you can find find symbols of Franco-American friendship all over the country. 

Where to find France’s 12 Statues of Liberty

