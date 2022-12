Why do I need to know tête d’ampoule?

Because you might want to compliment your brainy friend.

What does it mean?

Tête d’ampoule – roughly pronounced tet dahm-pool – translates precisely to “lightbulb head.”

This phrase describes someone who is very smart or intelligent, so the more accurate translation would be “bright” or “brilliant” roughly equivalent of the English phrase “egg-head” or “brain-box”.

This is a common way younger French people might describe a high-achieving classmate or friend, though sometimes it can be used ironically.

As you might expect, the phrase is a metaphor – referring to the idea that the light bulb produces light for others to see. A person described as a “tête d’ampoule” is considered to come up with clever or smart ideas all the time.

The French language loves to describe people based on their heads, for instance, you probably would want to be called a “tête d’ampoule,” but perhaps not a “tête de mule” (mule head), which means stubborn or uncompromising.

Use it like this

Il a inventé beaucoup de choses utiles, il est clairement une tête d’ampoule. – He has invented many useful things, he is clearly brilliant.

Cette tête d’ampoule était major de sa promotion au lycée et elle a été acceptée dans toutes les universités de l’Ivy League. – This genius was valedictorian in high school and she got into all the ivy league universities.

T’as résolu l’énigme en moins de 2 minutes? T’es vraiment une tête d’ampoule – You solved the riddle in under two minutes? You’re really a genius.