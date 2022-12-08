PODCAST: Explaining France and England’s ‘sibling rivalry’, possible power cuts and the latest on Christmas travel

Host Ben McPartland is joined by a special guest – British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings – plus Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at look at what is happening in France this weekend.

Ahead of the France v England football game this weekend, the team examines the relationship between the two countries, and why it often feels like a sibling rivalry.

John told us: “We’re really very similar countries, in a sense the France England relationship is like two sisters living next door, always looking over the fence at the other – England more than France, it must be said – but with more in common than they would like to admit.”

We’re also taking a look at the latest news in France including whether power cuts are possible this winter, what’s gone wrong with France’s nuclear power plants and how the ban on domestic flights actually works.

And just who is Thierry Breton, the Frenchman who appears ready for a fight with US-based tech billionaire Elon Musk over the running of Twitter?

We’re also sharing our French life hacks – from useful websites and handy gadgets to advice for spicing up your life.

