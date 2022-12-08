Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Explaining France and England’s ‘sibling rivalry’, possible power cuts and the latest on Christmas travel

The new episode of Talking France is here, examining the complicated relationship between France and England ahead of the World Cup quarter final, plus the latest on France's ban on domestic flights, Christmas travel disruption and the Frenchman who is taking on Elon Musk.

Published: 8 December 2022 09:29 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by a special guest – British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings – plus Local France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at look at what is happening in France this weekend.

Find the latest episode of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Ahead of the France v England football game this weekend, the team examines the relationship between the two countries, and why it often feels like a sibling rivalry.

John told us: “We’re really very similar countries, in a sense the France England relationship is like two sisters living next door, always looking over the fence at the other – England more than France, it must be said – but with more in common than they would like to admit.”

We’re also taking a look at the latest news in France including whether power cuts are possible this winter, what’s gone wrong with France’s nuclear power plants and how the ban on domestic flights actually works.

And just who is Thierry Breton, the Frenchman who appears ready for a fight with US-based tech billionaire Elon Musk over the running of Twitter?

We’re also sharing our French life hacks – from useful websites and handy gadgets to advice for spicing up your life.

You can find all epsiodes of Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or find the whole back catalogue HERE.

Member comments

PODCAST: How good are French American relations right now, tips for Paris Olympic tickets and why is Alsace so different?

As Emmanuel Macron is in the USA, Talking France takes a look at the long and sometimes complicated Franco-American relationship, as well as talking French Christmas festivals, baguette news, Olympic tickets and the life of one of France's greatest icons.

Published: 1 December 2022 09:32 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 16:01 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by two special guests – veteran CNN correspondent Jim Bittermann and French Today founder Camille Chevalier-Karfis, plus Local France editor Emma Pearson and journalist Genevieve Mansfield to talk about everything that has been happening in France.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

As Macron is wined and dined by Joe Biden, we look at what’s happening beneath the surface of this state visit, and why there are some tricky conversations ahead.

Jim Bittermann, the Paris-based CNN correspondent who has been covering France for more than four decades, told us: “President Macron is one of the few French leaders who can say he has had two state visits to the White House and I think at least in part this visit is about soothing ruffled feathers over the AUKUS submarine deal.

“On this visit I think they’re really concerned about the issues surrounding Ukraine, how they will get Ukraine through the winter, and what they can do to help with the energy crisis – but there are a couple of more difficult topics including the Inflation Reduction Act which France and Europe sees as unfair competition and the price of American liquified natural gas that is flowing into Europe.”

We’re also talking a look at the ups and downs of the French-American relationship through history, from the Revolutionary war to the ‘freedom fries’ of the 2000s.

We’re also talking bread – and why the French baguette has finally been recognised by UNESCO – and the latest on the Dijon mustard shortage.

We discuss the life of the great French icon Simone Veil, and why she’s back in the news this week after a ground-breaking event in parliament, and why the historic region of Alsace has a special Christmas festival.

We’ve got tips and getting tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and life hacks to make your time in France a little easier.

Find the latest episode and all four series of the Talking France podcast HERE.

