French think-tank chief convicted of spiked-drink rape bid

A Paris court on Thursday convicted the former chief of an influential Paris think-tank of attempted rape after he admitted to spiking a colleague's glass of champagne with ecstasy.

Published: 8 December 2022 11:21 CET
A French police logo on a police car. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

Laurent Bigorgne, a political analyst and close associate of President Emmanuel Macron, was handed a suspended one-year prison sentence and fined €2,000.

Prosecutors had declined to charge Bigorgne with attempted sexual assault of Sophie Conrad, his colleague at the Institut Montaigne think-tank and also the sister of his former wife.

But the court upheld the assault charge after determining that Bigorgne had drugged her drink during a dinner at his home “in order to commit rape or sexual assault.”

Bigorgne was not present in court, but his lawyer Sebastien Schapira said he would appeal a “senseless, incoherent decision.”

During the trial that began last month, Bigorgne admitted to taking cocaine the night of February 22, when he drugged Conrad in what he called “an outrageous, odious and cowardly act,” but denied any intentions of assault.

Conrad, who managed to get to a hospital after feeling the drug’s effects, told the court she had “no doubt about the fact that his intention was sexual and to rape me.”

“This acknowledges what happened and the facts, a complete acknowledgement,” she said after the ruling.

The accusations against Bigorgne stunned the elite political and think-tank circles of Paris, where he was known as a formidable networker close to the centre of power.

He provided input to Macron’s successful 2017 presidential election, while his former wife had lent Macron an apartment the year before to help launch his upstart political party. 

Bigorgne quit the centre-right Institut Montaigne, which he had led for 11 years, less than a week after the charges emerged.

He later told Le Monde newspaper that after his resignation he had spent time in a psychiatric hospital and underwent treatment for cocaine use.

Bodies of two babies found in French freezer

Two newborn babies whose corpses were found in a woman's freezer in southern France did not die of natural causes, prosecutors said on Monday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:37 CET
 “The two children were not stillborn,” Florence Galtier, prosecutor in the southern town of Avignon, told AFP, citing an autopsy.

Their deaths were “not natural in origin”, she added, after the discovery at the home of a 41-year-old woman arrested last Thursday in the southern village of Bedoin.

The woman was charged Friday on suspicion of murder of two minors.

It is not known if she is the mother of the victims, both girls.

The autopsy showed one of the babies had suffered a blow leaving “cranial and intracranial” bruising, believed to be the cause of death.

Galtier said it was not clear if the injuries were the result of violence or a fall, a lack of care or something else.

She added it had also not been established if the girls were twins — or even unrelated.

Police received a telephone tip off from a man whose identity and potential connection to the case are also unclear.

France has known similar cases over the years.

Last March, a woman in her 30s was placed under investigation after two frozen babies were found at her home.

In 2015, five bodies were found in a similar case which saw the mother handed an eight-year jail term.

Another case which went down in French legal annals was that of Veronique Courjault, given an eight-year sentence in 2009 for killing three of her newborn children.

The bodies of two were discovered in a freezer in the home she shared with her husband in South Korea.

