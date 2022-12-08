Read news from:
French Holocaust denier rejects extradition move from Scotland

A prominent French Holocaust denier, who fled the country after being convicted under anti-Nazi laws, does not consent to be extradited to France, an Edinburgh court heard on Thursday.

Published: 8 December 2022 16:20 CET
French holocaust-denier Vincent Reynouard has been living in Scotland.Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

Vincent Reynouard, 53, who was excused from attending his preliminary extradition hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, was arrested in the fishing town of Anstruther, just north of the Scottish capital, in November.

“Mr Reynouard does not consent to extradition to France,” his lawyer, who asked not to be named, told the court.

“I was instructed at about 6pm last night and I do require some time to consider the matter.

“There is a matter that is, I think, of legal significance that I need more time to consider.”

Sheriff Norman McFadyen agreed to continue the case until January 12th. A full extradition hearing is due to take place in February.

Reynouard had reportedly been living in Anstruther under a false name.

He had been sought by France’s central office for combating crimes against humanity, known by its initials OCLCH.

Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has been convicted on numerous occasions.

As a student in 1991, he was convicted for distributing revisionist literature.

In 2001, he was suspended as a school maths teacher for printing and distributing Holocaust-denying pamphlets and setting homework involving counting concentration camp victims.

In 2007, while working as a chemical engineer, Reynouard was sentenced to one year in prison and fined €10,000 for Holocaust denial after writing a pamphlet claiming the death of six million Jews during World War II was “impossible”.

He was handed a four-month prison sentence in France in November 2020 and a further six-month term in January 2021 concerning a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media.

In August 2020, a memorial in the village of Oradour-sur-Glane, the site of the worst Nazi atrocity in France, was defaced with slogans including the words “Reynouard is right”.

He had questioned the massacre in several videos posted online. Reynouard first appeared in court in Scotland after his arrest last month and remains in custody.

French think-tank chief convicted of spiked-drink rape bid

A Paris court on Thursday convicted the former chief of an influential Paris think-tank of attempted rape after he admitted to spiking a colleague's glass of champagne with ecstasy.

Published: 8 December 2022 11:21 CET
Laurent Bigorgne, a political analyst and close associate of President Emmanuel Macron, was handed a suspended one-year prison sentence and fined €2,000.

Prosecutors had declined to charge Bigorgne with attempted sexual assault of Sophie Conrad, his colleague at the Institut Montaigne think-tank and also the sister of his former wife.

But the court upheld the assault charge after determining that Bigorgne had drugged her drink during a dinner at his home “in order to commit rape or sexual assault.”

Bigorgne was not present in court, but his lawyer Sebastien Schapira said he would appeal a “senseless, incoherent decision.”

During the trial that began last month, Bigorgne admitted to taking cocaine the night of February 22, when he drugged Conrad in what he called “an outrageous, odious and cowardly act,” but denied any intentions of assault.

Conrad, who managed to get to a hospital after feeling the drug’s effects, told the court she had “no doubt about the fact that his intention was sexual and to rape me.”

“This acknowledges what happened and the facts, a complete acknowledgement,” she said after the ruling.

The accusations against Bigorgne stunned the elite political and think-tank circles of Paris, where he was known as a formidable networker close to the centre of power.

He provided input to Macron’s successful 2017 presidential election, while his former wife had lent Macron an apartment the year before to help launch his upstart political party. 

Bigorgne quit the centre-right Institut Montaigne, which he had led for 11 years, less than a week after the charges emerged.

He later told Le Monde newspaper that after his resignation he had spent time in a psychiatric hospital and underwent treatment for cocaine use.

