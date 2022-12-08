French electricity network says no power cuts before the end of the year

No power cuts in France before the end of the year, assured Jean-Paul Roubin, the head of France’s electricity transmission network (RTE) and high-voltage lines, speaking to BFMTV on Wednesday.
Roubin answered questions about the possibility of “load-shedding” (délestages) in France this winter.
“Before the end of the year, there will not be any power cuts,” Roubin told BFMTV, adding that “At the beginning of next year, we should not panic” and that RTE is preparing by testing a number of “possible scenarios.”
Roubin also explained that should power cuts occur, they would remain “limited,” reiterating that the population concerned by the load-shedding event would be warned at least one day in advance.
People across France had begun to worry about possible power cuts before the new year, as “Ecowatt” – France’s energy forecasting website and application – is likely to activate the “orange” alert (symbolising that the grid is strained at that people are encouraged to decrease energy consumption) either this weekend or early next week due to cold temperatures.
Should the “orange” alert be put into place, it would mark the first time since April 4th. However, Roubin told BFMTV that he did not foresee any blackouts ahead of this weekend.
Roubin also congratulated the French for a drop in energy consumption. “There is good news to take into account, such as the drop in consumption by more than six percent to 8.3 percent in the last week alone,” the RTE boss said, signaling the role industries and businesses had played in this.
According to public officials, France needs to decrease its energy consumption by ten percent this year to avoid power cuts.
