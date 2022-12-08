Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Big freeze on the horizon for much of France this weekend

Winter has made its way to France, with below-freezing temperatures expected across much of the country this weekend.

Published: 8 December 2022 11:14 CET
Big freeze on the horizon for much of France this weekend
A child plays with the snow in the gardens of the Versailles' castle, in February 2021 (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

Cold air from northern Europe will fall over a large part of mainland France, according to French weather forecaster Météo France.

The north of the country, primarily above the horizontal line running from Nantes to Lyon, is expected to see consistent temperatures, “with lows falling to -2C or -3C and highs around 3C until Monday.”

Parts of northern France may also experience snowfall and icy conditions this weekend, starting from Thursday night into Friday.

The départements most likely to be affected are in the country’s centre and east. Some have been placed in the “yellow” warning category, as shown below:

A screenshot from Meteo France, showing départements in the “yellow” warning category for Friday, December 9th

As for the south of France, the maximum average temperature is expected to be around 10C for Friday and to drop to around 7C and 6C for Saturday and Sunday,” Météo France forecaster Florian Hortala told Franceinfo. Though warmer weather will likely be present in Basque country and along the Mediterranean, according to TF1.

Nevertheless – Hortala told Franceinfo that the cold weather is still not chilly enough to constitute a “cold wave,” as temperatures are not low enough below seasonal norms. To be considered a “cold wave” the average national temperature must fall below -2C at least once, and remain under 0.9C for at least three days without going above 2.2C.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Snow warnings for northern and central France as winter weather arrives

After snow fell over much of France Monday morning, several départements were placed on the "yellow" weather warning as the country expects more winter weather later in the week.

Published: 5 December 2022 12:28 CET
Snow warnings for northern and central France as winter weather arrives

Winter weather has made its way to France. On Monday, Météo-France placed 24 departments under the “yellow” warning on Monday, over snow and ice. 

The départements concerned were primarily located in France’s north, north-east, and centre.

Screenshot from Météo France

Snowflakes made their appearance in Hauts de France and the Paris region on Monday morning, with a few centimetres accumulated in the Grand-Est region. 

In Lozere, significant snowfall on Monday left several motorists blocked in traffic on the A75. 

Ski season opened at several resorts, such as the high-altitude Val Thorens resort, in the French Alps this weekend.

As of Monday morning, six of France’s mountainous departments, from Haute-Savoie to Alpes-Maritimes were placed on the “yellow” (be aware) alert for avalanches on Monday.

Where snow is expected later this week

According to BFMTV, the remainder of the week will be marked by dry, cold weather across much of the northern parts of France, but the snowflakes are likely to return over the weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

Météo France expects temperatures to be colder than average this week, by about 4 to 5C chillier than seasonal norms.

Snowfall may begin on Friday morning, starting in France’s east and centre, particularly in the Oise and Cher départements. Later in the evening, light snowflakes are expected to fall on the départements north of the Seine and as far east as Alsace, particularly impacting Ille-et-Vilaine, Mayenne, Orne, Sarthe, Maine-et-Loire and Indre-et-Loire could also be affected.

Over the weekend, about two thirds of the northern part of the country will get to see some flurries, and by Sunday morning, a large northeast quarter of France could have a dusting of snow over the ground before higher temperatures turn the snow to rain later in the day.

SHOW COMMENTS