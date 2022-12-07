For members
What households in France can expect in the event of power cuts
The French government continues to insist that power cuts are very unlikely this winter. Nevertheless, there is an emergency plan in place, so here's what it says about power cuts, from length and frequency to warning times.
Published: 7 December 2022 16:17 CET
Electric pylons near an electric power station in the countryside of Saint-Laurent-de-Terregatte, western France (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
