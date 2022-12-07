Read news from:
The French phrases you will need for France v England football banter

France will be playing England this weekend in a little tournament called the World Cup, so if you're an English-speaker in France - whether you're interested in football or not - you might have to get involved in some banter. Here are some useful phrases.

Published: 7 December 2022 15:13 CET
Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Les bleus – let’s start with the basics. The French football team are known as les bleus, and the classic cry of encouragement is Allez les bleus (go, France) so don’t be too surprised if someone shouts this at you (in a joking way, of course) if they hear you speaking English.

Les anglais – now we know that les anglais means ‘the English’, but the French are often somewhat vague on the difference between British and English. If you are Welsh, Scottish or Irish expect to be the subject of some banter about ‘your’ team this week, even if you are not supporting England. This might even happen if you are American, Australian or you just happen to be speaking English in public.

Je suis écossais / gallois/ irlandais, je déteste les anglais – start by explaining that you are Scottish/Welsh/ Irish and therefore don’t necessarily support the England team.

Sassenach – if you’re Scottish or Irish and you happen to know that the French person you’re talking to is a fan of the TV series Outlander, you could even chuck in the mildly derogatory term for the English ‘sassenach’ – when the Scotland-set series was dubbed into French the translators obviously couldn’t find a French equivalent of this and kept it in. 

Les rosbifs/les beefs – if you are English you probably already know that your nickname in France is ‘les rosbifs‘ or ‘les rosbeefs‘ – the roast beefs. This refers to both the dish that is the classic for a British Sunday dinner and the red colour that pasty Brits go when exposed to too much French sunshine. Sometimes you will also hear simple ‘les beefs‘.

On va bouffer les beefs – the French verb bouffer is a slang word for eating, like to scoff, so this literally means ‘we are going to eat the beefs’ but you could translate it as something like ‘we’re going to eat that English team for breakfast’ – ie we are going to beat them easily.  

Les grenouilles – food-based nicknames go both ways, if you want to translate ‘frogs’ into French it’s les grenouilles

On va les pliér – literally translated as ‘we’re going to bend them’ it’s more like ‘we’ll smash ’em’ or ‘we’ll crush them’.

On va les tordres – similar to the above is this, literally meaning ‘we’re going to twist them’, but a similar sentiment to ‘we’ll hammer them’.  

Qui ne saute pas n’est pas Français – Anyone not jumping is not French – you might here this one sung/shouted during the match if things are going well for France.

Allez Putain! – French phrases for watching the World Cup

Un mouchoir – a tissue. If things don’t go well for England, expect your French friends and colleagues to be ‘helpfully’ offering you a tissue to dry your tears.

On est en demi ! – we’re in the semi finals. If France are in the semi finals then by definition they will have beaten England. You might also hear this sung (these lads below are singing on est en finale – we’re in the final – but it works for semi finals too).

Manu le poulpe – slightly bizarre one this, but you might have seen some headlines referring to the French president like this. It refers to Emmanuel Macron’s spookily accurate prediction for the France v Poland, where he not only correctly predicted the 3-1 score, but also predicted the three goal-scorers. Manu is the shortened version of Emmanuel and le poulpe (the octopus) refers to the late, lamented Paul the psychic octopus, who specialised in predicting football results. 

POLITICS

Revealed: France’s funniest politicians and their best ‘jokes’

Politicians' jokes are more usually met with a groan than a laugh, but France's annual prize for political humour has been awarded - here are the zingers judged the best in 2022.

Published: 7 December 2022 10:15 CET
According to the jury on the Press club, Humour et Politique awards, the funniest politician in France is the Communist leader (and 2022 presidential candidate) Fabien Roussel.

His award-winning zinger is: “La station d’essence est le seul endroit en France où celui qui tient le pistolet est aussi celui qui se fait braquer.”

It translates as ‘the petrol station is the only place where the one holding the gun is also the one who is robbed’ – a joke that works much better in French where ‘pistolet’ means both a pistol and the petrol pump. 

On a side note for British readers – Roussel also looks quite a lot like left-wing UK comedian Stewart Lee, so maybe he has funny genes.

Second prize went to ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy with his withering assessment of Valérie Pécresse, the candidate for his old party in the 2022 presidential election, who did extremely badly.

“Ce n’est pas parce que tu achètes de la peinture, une toile et des pinceaux que tu deviens Picasso. Valérie Pécresse, elle a pris mes idées, mon programme et elle a fait 4.8 pourcent”

“It’s not because one buys paints, canvas and brushes that you become Picasso. Valérie Pécresse, she took my ideas, my manifesto and she got 4.8 percent of the vote.”

While these two were jokes – in the loosest sense of the word – the prize can also be awarded to politicians who make people laugh inadvertently, such as last year’s winner Marlène Schiappa who, when announcing plans to ban polygamy, felt the need to tell the French, “On ne va pas s’interdire les plans à trois” – we’re not going to outlaw threesomes.

Here’s the full list of finalists for the funniest political joke of 2022 – somehow we don’t think you’re at risk of split sides with any of these.

Ex-Prime minister Edouard Philippe talking about hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon: “Il faut une certaine audace pour que quelqu’un qui a été battu à une élection où il était candidat puisse penser qu’il sera élu à une élection où il n’est pas candidat!”

“It takes a certain audacity for someone who was defeated in an election where he was a candidate to think that he will be elected in an election where he is not a candidate!”

Ex-Assemblée nationale president Richard Ferrand: “Elisabeth Borne est formidable mais personne ne le sait.”

“Elisabeth Borne is great but no-one knows it.”

Ex-Macronist MP Thierry Solère: “Mon anatomie fait que si j’ai le cul entre deux chaises, je suis parfaitement assis.”

“My anatomy means that if I have my ass between two chairs, I am perfectly seated.”

Some information that might be useful for this one – the French phrase avoir le cul entre deux chaises (to have your ass between two chairs) is the equivalent of the English ‘falling between two stools’ – ie a person who cannot make up their mind what or who to support. Further information; Solère is a largish bloke.

Hard-left MP Eric Coquerel: “S’imaginer qu’on va remplacer Jean-Luc Mélenchon comme ça, c’est une vue de l’esprit. C’est comme se poser la question de qui va remplacer Jaurès.”

“To imagine that we will replace [party leader] Jean-Luc Mélenchon like that, is purely theoretical. It is like asking the question of who will replace Jaurès.”

Jean Jaurès is a revered figure on the French left, but not currently very active in politics, since he was assassinated in 1914.

Rachida Dati to Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo: “Votre présence au Conseil de Paris est aussi anecdotique que votre score à la présidentielle.”

“Your presence at the Council of Paris is as anecdotal as your score in the presidential election.”

There’s no doubt that Hidalgo did humiliatingly badly in the presidential election with a score of 1.75 percent. Daiti didn’t stand in the presidential elections but she did put herself forward to be mayor of Paris in 2020 and was convincingly beaten by . . . Anne Hidalgo.

So that’s the ‘jokes’, but there were also some entries for inadvertently funny moments.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo: “Tous les matins, je me lève en me disant que tout le monde m’aime.”

“Every morning, I wake up and tell myself that everyone loves me.”

But the undisputed queen of this genre is the green MP Sandrine Rousseau, whose ideas and policy announcements seem to have provoked a great deal of mirth.

Je voudrais qu’il y ait une possibilité de délit de non-partage des tâches domestiques – I would like there to be the possibility of a crime of not equally sharing domestic tasks

Les SDF meurent plus de chaleur l’été que l’hiver – The homeless die from heat more in the summer than the winter

Il faut changer aussi de mentalité pour que manger une entrecôte cuite sur un barbecue ne soit plus un symbole de virilité – We must also change our mentality so that eating a steak cooked on a barbecue is no longer a symbol of virility.

If you prefer your humour a little more scientific, Phd researcher Théo Delemazure has done a study of which politicians and political parties are funniest when speaking in parliament.

He analysed how often speeches raise a smile or a laugh (which presumably includes sarcastic laughter) and concluded that the party that gets the most laughs is the hard-left La France Insoumise.

They are also the party that speaks most often, however, when he calculated the laughter rate per time spent speaking, the prize went to the centre-right Les Républicains.

