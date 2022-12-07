Read news from:
France fines Amazon €3.3 million over contracts with third-party sellers

France's fraud authority said on Wednesday that it would fine e-commerce giant Amazon €3.3 million for its slowness in updating contracts with third-party sellers on its platform.

Published: 7 December 2022 11:18 CET
The Amazon logo on the frontage of an Amazon centre in France in 2021 (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

In a statement, the competition, consumer and anti-fraud office (DGCCRF) said it had already ordered the company to correct “a significant imbalance in contractual conditions to Amazon’s benefit” in December 2021.

Amazon blew past the March 22 deadline to comply, with Wednesday’s penalty corresponding to €90,000 per day it failed to make the changes.

The US web giant had already been fined €4 million by the Paris trade court in 2019 for unfair conditions in its contracts with third-party sellers, the DGCCRF recalled.

“New irregularities” were uncovered in a fresh probe after that judgment, it added.

The fine against Amazon is the first use of a new DGCCRF power allowing it to impose penalties of up to one percent of a company’s worldwide revenue “relative to the seriousness of the harm to economic order”.

An Amazon spokesman said the company “remains in disagreement with the DGCCRF on its conclusions, its decisions and the relevant penalty, and is contesting each of them in court”.

French supermarket to increase discount operations in push against inflation

French supermarket giant Carrefour announced plans Tuesday to expand its discount operations and own brand products as it continues to cut costs amid spiralling inflation.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:44 CET
The move comes as part of plans to slash costs by €4 billion through to 2026 under a strategy which also sees a still unknown
number of job cuts.

“We are speeding up our transformation to consolidate our model of sustainable growth,” said chairman Alexandre Bompard in a statement, as the group also looks to expand its presence in e-commerce.

As it bears down on costs amid a cost-of-living crisis, Carrefour aims to lift own brand foodstuff sales to 40 percent of total sales from a current 33 percent.

Bompard, at the helm since 2017, is also set to launch in France the group’s Brazilian discount chain Atacadao from the third quarter of next year, as well as further develop another low-cost brand Supeco, notably lifting its presence from 120 stores in Spain to 200 by 2026.

Supeco began operations in Senegal in 2019 and has since spread its wings to Ivory Coast and Morocco while also launching operations in Spain, Italy, Poland and Romania as well as Brazil.

Carrefour says it is stepping up commitment to local partner producers from a current 39,000 to 50,000 over the coming three years.

It will further expand its Potager City brand, which distributes online subscription-based extra-fresh and seasonal fruit.

The group sees itself as at the forefront of increasing locally-produced food transition to within 50 kilometres (just over 30 miles) of sale points.

Shares in Carrefour were down 1.8 percent at 16.26 euros in mid-morning trading in Paris, compared with a year high reached in May of 21.03 euros.

The group employs some 320,000 people in around 30 countries.

