French Word of the Day: Fanfarroner

You'll probably see a lot of this in pubs during a contentious match.

Published: 6 December 2022 12:17 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know fanfarroner ?

Because if you are a sporting fan looking to hype up your team, someone might say that you are doing this.

What does it mean?

Fanfarroner roughly pronounced fan-fair-oh-nay –  means to boast, brag, or show off to others.  

You might hear this verb when fans of a sporting team are being described, or perhaps during a conversation about a boastful colleague or friend. 

The French verb “fanfarroner” – which sounds very similar to the English word “fanfare” and bears a similar meaning – appearing as early as the 1600s, originally comes from the Spanish word ‘fanfarrón.’ The Spanish word itself actually comes from the Arabic word for “talkative.”

In French, you can also use the adjective “fanfaron” to refer to a person as a ‘braggart.’

Use it like this

Des supporters anglais fanfaronnent, en disant “qu’on va vous battre,” avant de défier la France en quarts de finale. – English fans brag, saying ‘we’re going to beat you’ before facing France in the quarterfinals. 

Mon ami américain ne cesse de fanfaronner du peu de sommeil qu’il a et de son dévouement au travail. – My American  friend is always bragging about how little sleep he gets and how dedicated he is to his work.

French Word of the Day: Une tronche

You might call a member of the Big Bang theory team this word.

Published: 5 December 2022 12:09 CET
Why do I need to know une tronche ?

Because you probably have some former classmates who fit this description

What does it mean?

Une tronche roughly pronounced oon trohnsh –  normally refers to a big stump, log or block of wood, though not to be confused with the word “tranche”, which though it has a similar pronunciation, means a piece or slice of something. 

The French word for a block of wood has a second, casual meaning too – it can be used as a synonym for “face” or “head” – as it can in English too, such as in the phrase “knock your block off” to mean punch someone in the head.

You might be wondering now whether the word can be used synonymously with the English insult “blockhead” – referring to a dim person, but in fact it is the opposite. 

French people might call a genius or a highly intelligent person “une tronche,” similar to how English-speakers might call a very smart person a “brain.” 

Thus, a savant at mathematics might be referred to as une tronche en mathématiques.

Use it like this

C’est une tronche, il est le premier de la classe chaque année. – He is a genius, he is the top of the class every year.

Elle est une tronche dans l’apprentissage des langues, elle peut parler cinq langues différentes couramment.– She is a language-learning genius, she can speak five different languages fluently.

