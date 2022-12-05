For members
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
From crunch time in pay negotiations for railway workers to seasonal festivals and the small matter of a football match, here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 5 December 2022 08:42 CET
Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
What changes in France in December 2022
From the Christmas holidays to fuel grants, winter festivals, Olympic tickets and possible strikes - plus much more. Here's what changes in France in December 2022.
Published: 29 November 2022 16:40 CET
Updated: 4 December 2022 07:44 CET
Updated: 4 December 2022 07:44 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments