For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Une tronche
You might call a member of the Big Bang theory team this word.
Published: 5 December 2022 12:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
You might call a member of the Big Bang theory team this word.
This type of person knows what they like, and more importantly, what they don't like.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments