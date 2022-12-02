Read news from:
LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Walking, cycling and dining in France

From the true origins of France's favourite bread and how to survive a French traditional dinner to the country's best cycling routes, our new weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 2 December 2022 08:43 CET
Two amateur cyclists pass by snowcovered roadside in Tignes France in 2019. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

French baguettes have finally gotten the recognition they deserve. With 320 made every second in France, working out to just under half a baguette per person per day, the tradition behind baking these doughy delicacies has now been inscribed in UNESCO’s “intangible cultural heritage” list.

As all francophiles know, baguettes are a source of national pride in France. There are countrywide competitions to judge France’s best boulangers, who have to make the bread en respectant la tradition – using just four ingredients; flour, water, yeast and salt. After that it’s up to the skill of the baker to make a truly delicious baguette, a skill that will now forever be internationally recognised. 

Baguettes have been around for a long time in France, but you might be surprised to learn that they only officially got their name in 1920. The history is surprisingly blurry, with some pointing to baguettes as “Napoleon’s bread of war” and others referencing a certain Viennese bakery in central Paris in the late 1830s.

Let them eat bread: the origins of the French baguette

If you attend a French dinner party, you will almost certainly be offered some baguette to go along with your food, where it is is intended to be eaten alongside the main course. The entrée (appetizer or starter) is a course in itself during a traditional French dinner, and you definitely do not want to confuse it with the main course only to find yourself no longer hungry when the bœuf bourguignon comes along.

While it won’t go on forever, French dinners typically have several courses, with time for cheese being one of the most important. 

Apéro to digestif: What to expect from every step of a French dinner

While enjoying a meal with your French friends, you are bound to hear plenty of French – that is in part due to the fact that French dinners are deliberately spaced out so as to encourage more time for discussion and socialising.

The host or hostess might regale you with some explanations of the food on the table – perhaps how it was cooked or some crucial part of the recipe. However, you will hear plenty of other French expressions referencing food, particularly fruits and vegetables, during the moments when you are not holding a fork and knife too.

Food is very important to the French, and as such it appears in the French language quite a lot too. 

21 essential French fruit and vegetable expressions

To work up your appetite for your next French meal, why not consider a bit of cycling? Taking a bicycle around France is one of the best ways to enjoy the stunning countryside, fresh air, and adorable villages – all while getting a good workout. 

You may not have known that France has a huge network of car-free cycling paths winding across the country, and the rate of new paths being built and old ones expanded upon is ever increasing. You also do not have to worry about encountering too many steep hills, as many of the bike paths have been put in place of old rail lines – meaning you can benefit from a mostly flat cycling route. 

The Local spoke with cyclist and travel website editor Bella Molloy to hear about her favourite seven cycling routes across France.

Vineyards to canals: 7 of the best cycle routes in France

The reality is that not all of us are cyclists though. If you would prefer a nice stroll, France has a lot to offer in that regard too. One location stands out as a walker’s paradise.

Located off France’s northern coast, the island of Cezembre might not sound appealing at first, considering the fact that it is covered in unexploded munitions from World War II. 

But don’t worry – the island opened up for visitors in 2018 after extensive de-mining efforts allowed for the opening of a marked path. With incredible views over the Atlantic Ocean and a fascinating history to match, Cezembre is definitely worth the ‘must-see’ list for your next trip.

Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers’ paradise

Finally, if you are looking for another lesser known method of planning a tour de France, you could consider chasing down all of France’s many Statues of Liberty – or la Liberté éclairant le monde as she is known in French.

That’s right – the Lady Liberty standing tall outside of New York City is not the only one in the world. She has many replicas in France – 12 stand out among the pack, and one is even located on the Seine River in Paris.

From Bordeaux to Colmar, you can find find symbols of Franco-American friendship all over the country. 

Where to find France’s 12 Statues of Liberty

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: French joy, boulangeries and those notorious ‘false friends’

From why the French are so happy and where to find all of Paris' boulangeries to all the things you should do at least once in France, our new weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 25 November 2022 08:28 CET
La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences or adding your email to the sign-up box in this article.

The annual French mood survey has been released, and this year it continued to dispel stereotypes that the French are a grumpy bunch. The 2021 results for the survey, which was produced by the Elabe Institute, found that a strong majority of French people are “happy” and about a third of respondents even said they were “very happy.”

While there were some differences amongst French people, overall the results showed that the population remained content, even amid rising fears about global phenomenons like the climate crisis.

I have some theories as to why the French are happy, but perhaps that question would be better answered by readers of The Local, who have their own ideas of what makes France so great?

Readers reveal: What makes the quality of life in France so high

My theory of why many French people are happy has a lot to do with boulangeries being so accessible, and it’s not just because of easy access to warm, fresh bread. I know that it may sound a bit silly, but I believe there is something about being nearby to community spaces where you can unexpectedly run into neighbours and have a quick chat – all within walking distance.

As an American, particularly one who grew up in a suburban area, it is easy to never see your neighbours, as we spend so much time in our cars by ourselves.

One of my favourite things about France is that no matter where you are in the country – in a large city or a small town – you can almost always a take a short stroll to the local bakery.

MAPS: How many Parisians live more than 5 minutes from a boulangerie?

For those who are travelling in France, getting a small breakfast from the nearby boulangerie is almost a rite of passage. Personally, when friends and family visit, one of my favourite things to do is to surprise them with a full spread of croissants and pains au chocolat on their first morning in France. 

But bakeries are not all that France has to offer, as you likely know. From art and culture to sport and activities, there are plenty of things you should try in France in addition to the delicious food.

19 things you should do in France at least once

And you may not have realised that you can enjoy this typically American – dare I say – holiday in France, but it has indeed crossed the Atlantic and it appears here to stay. 

Black Friday does exist in France, despite attempts to get rid of it via boycotts, but it might be a bit different. Part of that has to do with France’s relationship to consumerism, but an even bigger part has to do with how the country regulates sales – in the effort of protecting small businesses.

But don’t worry – you can still expect to see some nice markdowns.

What to expect from Black Friday in France this year

A lot of people in France like to do their Black Friday shopping online, but maybe you should avoid doing so on a computer with a French keyboard.

When I first moved to France, I was told a rumour that the AZERTY keyboard was specifically developed to be difficult, so that it would take people longer to type. I cannot say whether that myth has any merit, but I would guess that any foreigner used to a QWERTY keyboard – and has tested out the notorious AZERTY keyboard – has their own, individual horror story of attempting to type a simple sentence with the seemingly illogical key placements (I mean…why press shift to end a sentence?)

The AZERTY keyboard certainly has its quirks, and if you’re brave enough to make the switch, you should know a few things about the device beforehand:

6 things to know about France’s ‘illogical’ AZERTY keyboard

And finally, you might be very emu if someone requires you to switch keyboards before you are ready – and I’m not talking about the long-legged bird. Emu is a ‘false friend’ – it actually means “emotional” or “moving” in French. 

There are many of these false friends between English and French – and some are trickier than others. It’s best to go through the list to try to remember them – or to laugh at the mistakes you have made in the past. While in the moment it was not very funny, looking back I always chuckle at the number of times I have said “exhibition” in French when I meant to say “exposition” – the correct word for a public art display.

I’ll let you enjoy googling the difference.

From rude to mince: 21 French ‘false friends’ that look English

