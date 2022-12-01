For members
What you need to know about the French bear festival recognised by Unesco
The Fête de l'Ours, celebrated in parts of southern France, has been added to UNESCO's world heritage list - here is what you need to know about this quirky festival involving Frenchmen in bear skins chasing young women.
Published: 1 December 2022 11:47 CET
A man dressed in a bear costume addresses the crowd during the "Fete de l'ours" (Festival of the Bear) in 2017. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)
Everything you need to know about Lyon’s Fête des lumières
Lyon's Fête des lumières is the biggest and most famous of France's winter festivals of lights - Lyon resident and festival fan Caroline Conner explains what it's all about.
Published: 1 December 2022 11:36 CET
